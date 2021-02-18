(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

 By Invesco Ltd., Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Financial Services Forum

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present via webcast at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Financial Services Forum on February 25, 2021 at 8:00am EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com.  For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in more than 20 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. Invesco managed US $1.35 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299,     

Aimee Partin 404-724-4248 

Media Relations Contact:  Graham Galt 404-439-3070

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-present-at-credit-suisse-22nd-annual-virtual-financial-services-forum-301230871.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

