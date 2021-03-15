ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of the Company's stockholders, employees, and community, the Annual Meeting will be held over the Internet in a virtual meeting format only, with no in-person access.
Stockholders of record of the Company as of the close of business on March 4, 2021 are invited to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, ask questions and vote. The meeting will be hosted at www.meetingcenter.io/292373556. The meeting will begin promptly at 2:00 p.m. ET. The login password is IVR2021. Stockholders will also need a voter control number, which, for a registered stockholder (i.e. shares held through the Company's transfer agent, Computershare), may be found on the proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials received from Computershare.
If a stockholder holds shares in "street name" or through an intermediary other than Computershare, such as a bank or broker, he or she must register in advance with Computershare to attend the Annual Meeting. Please refer to the Company's proxy statement, which is expected to be available on March 18, 2021, for instructions and deadlines regarding registration.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.
Investor Relations Contact: Jack Bateman, 404-439-3323
