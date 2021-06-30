Projection & Opportunities

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the light of exponential growth in Chile's private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds market in recent years, InvestChile, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency, has launched its first Venture Capital e-book.

In 2019 alone, the capital invested in VC&PE funds in Chile grew by over 1,000% from US$38 million to US$437 million. This meant that Chile's share of this type of investment in the region went from 0.6% to 15.3% in the space of just one year. This growth has attracted the attention of investors, including large multinationals like Engie, Wayra, Bimbo and Accenture. A number of industries are proving attractive but highlights include financial services, consulting, IT and telecomms.

Particularly noteworthy operations on the domestic market in recent years include Falabella's acquisition of Linio for US$138 million and Uber's purchase of 51% of the shares in Cornershop in an operation valued at over US$450 million - soon to extend to 100% - making this delivery company Chile's first unicorn.

InvestChile's e-book is free of charge and contains a detailed description of the Venture Capital ecosystem in Chile, the evolution of the market, its regulation, the tax system and State incentives and subsidies.

Interested foreign investors can download the e-book for free from www.investchile.cl.

