NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 22nd Critical & Strategic Mineral Investment Opportunities in Quebec investor conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/2RXmo1J

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Welcome Remarks - Quebec: An Unparalleled Business Environment

 

Catherine Loubier

Québec's Delegate General in New York

 

Minister Jonatan Julien

Québec's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

 

Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief: Chairman, Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) Cree Nation Government

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

(OTCQX: CRECF | TSX-V: CRE)

Torngat Metals

(Private Company)

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

(PINK: VRBFF | TSX-V: VRB)

Roundtable Discussion: Financing Critical & Strategic Mineral Opportunities

Moderator Chris Berry, Founder, House Mountain Partners

David Hammond, Global Head of Metals & Mining, Goldman Sachs

Philip Ho, Managing Director, Long State Investment

Amyot Choquette, Senior Director, Mines, Resources Québec

Geomega Resources, Inc.

(PINK: GOMRF | TSX-V: GMA)

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)

Dore Copper Mining Corp.

(OTCQX: DRCMF | TSX-V: DCMC)

Niobay Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: NBYCF | TSX-V: NBY)

Vanadium One Iron Corp.

(PINK: VDMRF | TSX-V: VONE)

Commerce Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)

Baie Comeau Minerals

Private Company

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

