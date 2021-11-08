Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

 By Invitae Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"Year-over-year growth continued at a fast pace in the third quarter as volumes remained strong across the platform," said Sean George, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Invitae. "In particular, progress in the oncology group is reflected in current volumes and preparations for high-value, high-margin product introductions over the coming year, supported by multiple ongoing studies. We saw continued progress in our data and platform services, underscored by the integration of Medneon and the Ciitizen technology platform that bolster our ability to collect, house and deliver benefits from patient data collected on their behalf. We look forward to continued robust volume growth in the coming periods as we introduce new testing capabilities and increase access to our lifelong testing and data platform."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Generated revenue of $114.4 million in the quarter, a more than 66% increase compared to $68.7 million in the same period in 2020.
  • Reported billable volume of 296,000 in the quarter, approximately 89% increase compared to 157,000 in the same period in 2020.
  • Reported average cost per billable unit of $296 in the quarter compared to $297 average cost per billable unit in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP average cost per unit was $249 in the quarter.
  • Achieved gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 of $26.7 million, compared to $22.1 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $40.7 million in the third quarter.

Total operating expense, which excludes cost of revenue, for the third quarter of 2021 was $220.0 million compared to $102.9 million in the same period in 2020. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the quarter was $201.8 million.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $198.2 million, or a $0.91 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $102.9 million, or a $0.78 net loss per share, in the third quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $175.9 million, or a $0.81 non-GAAP net loss per share.

At September 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $1.25 billion as compared with $1.54 billion as of June 30, 2021. Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for the quarter was $186.1 million. Cash burn was $286.0 million for the quarter. Cash burn for the quarter would have been $148.1 million excluding the cash paid for acquisitions, primarily related to the cash paid to acquire Medneon and Ciitizen.

Corporate and Scientific Highlights

  • Acquired patient-centric consumer health tech company Ciitizen to enhance Invitae's platform by providing patients an easy-to-use, centralized hub for their genomic and clinical information, which together comprise a powerful dataset with the potential to drive research and improve healthcare decision-making.
  • Announced new data from the TRACERx lung cancer research collaboration. The data further validate the value of liquid biopsy as a less invasive and more comprehensive approach to guiding personalized cancer treatment. The data underscore previous findings from the TRACERx cohort that monitoring for cancer circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) based minimal residual disease (MRD) detected relapse of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) up to three years earlier than standard of care imaging surveillance in some instances.
  • Presented research demonstrating that genetic findings informed clinical management changes that led to improved seizure control and outcomes in the majority of epilepsy patients with actionable findings. The findings were presented in September at the National Society of Genetic Counselors 40th Annual Conference.

Outlook and Guidance

The company has adjusted its 2021 annual revenue guidance to $450 million - $475 million, or year-over-year revenue growth of between 60% and 70%. The change in revenue outlook was primarily due to greater than expected seasonal impact in Q3. 

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss financial results and recent developments. To access the conference call, please register at the link below:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/DqFqYhVe

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a conference ID.

The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's future  financial results, including guidance for 2021, long term topline growth expectations and the drivers of future financial results; the company's beliefs regarding the momentum in its business and the drivers of that momentum; the company's expectations regarding future growth; the company's expectations regarding future product introductions and expansions; the significance and benefits of the company's recent studies and collaborations; and the impact and benefits of the company's acquisitions, partnerships and product offerings. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:   the impact of COVID-19 on the company, and the effectiveness of the efforts it has taken or may take in the future in response thereto; the company's ability to continue to grow its business, including internationally; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the ability of the company to obtain regulatory approval for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; the company's failure to successfully integrate or fully realize the anticipated benefits of acquired businesses; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement Invitae's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP operating expense, including non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative and non-GAAP other income (expense), net, as well as non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP cash burn. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-GAAP operating results (1) amortization of acquired intangible assets, (2) acquisition-related stock-based compensation, (3) post-combination expense related to the acceleration of equity grants or bonus payments in connection with the company's acquisitions, (4) adjustments to the fair value of acquisition-related assets and/or liabilities, including contingent consideration and (5) acquisition-related income tax benefits. These non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in the company's public disclosures.

Cash burn excludes (1) changes in marketable securities, (2) cash received from equity or debt financings and (3) cash received from exercises of warrants. Management believes cash burn is a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash consumed by the operations of the business. A limitation of using this non-GAAP measure is that cash burn does not represent the total change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash for the period because it excludes cash provided by or used for other operating, investing or financing activities. Management accounts for this limitation by providing information about the company's operating, investing and financing activities in the statements of cash flows in the consolidated financial statements in the company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K and by presenting net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities as well as the net increase or decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in its reconciliation of cash burn.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below.

INVITAE CORPORATION



Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

921,634





$

124,794



Marketable securities

320,465





229,186



Accounts receivable

58,431





47,722



Inventory

30,633





32,030



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,401





20,200



Total current assets

1,365,564





453,932



Property and equipment, net

101,000





66,102



Operating lease assets

119,194





45,109



Restricted cash

10,275





6,686



Intangible assets, net

1,168,157





981,845



Goodwill

2,283,059





1,863,623



Other assets

23,790





13,188



Total assets

$

5,071,039





$

3,430,485



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

35,404





$

25,203



Accrued liabilities

104,308





86,058



Operating lease obligations

12,636





8,789



Finance lease obligations

3,825





1,695



Total current liabilities

156,173





121,745



Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

120,467





48,357



Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

6,467





3,123



Debt

111,156





104,449



Convertible senior notes, net

1,462,499





283,724



Deferred tax liability

51,378





51,538



Other long-term liabilities

56,182





841,256



Total liabilities

1,964,322





1,454,192











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

23





19



Accumulated other comprehensive income

21





1



Additional paid-in capital

4,624,397





3,337,120



Accumulated deficit

(1,517,724)





(1,360,847)



Total stockholders' equity

3,106,717





1,976,293



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,071,039





$

3,430,485



 

INVITAE CORPORATION



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:

















Test revenue



$

111,676





$

67,326





$

322,448





$

175,503



Other revenue



2,719





1,402





11,880





3,664



Total revenue



114,395





68,728





334,328





179,167



Cost of revenue



87,741





46,643





252,563





130,017



Research and development



97,511





37,802





284,323





168,433



Selling and marketing



55,501





37,800





163,705





119,440



General and administrative



86,820





27,810





197,640





77,638



Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(19,866)





(504)





(386,836)





4,328



Loss from operations



(193,312)





(80,823)





(177,067)





(320,689)



Other income (expense), net



3,357





(15,771)





9,846





(32,499)



Interest expense



(14,069)





(6,308)





(35,869)





(17,244)



Net loss before taxes



(204,024)





(102,902)





(203,090)





(370,432)



Income tax benefit



(5,848)









(29,208)





(2,600)



Net loss



$

(198,176)





$

(102,902)





$

(173,882)





$

(367,832)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.91)





$

(0.78)





$

(0.85)





$

(3.08)



Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted



218,384





132,484





205,587





119,386



 

INVITAE CORPORATION



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$

(173,882)





$

(367,832)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

56,848





22,964



Stock-based compensation

131,768





102,329



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

10,352





11,115



Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations

(396,015)





42,448



Benefit from income taxes

(29,215)





(2,600)



Post-combination expense

7,870







Other

7,336





(570)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:







Accounts receivable

(8,900)





5,516



Inventory

1,397







Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(15,273)





(8,460)



Other assets

(2,915)





1,387



Accounts payable

2,581





3,118



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

24,151





5,665



Net cash used in operating activities

(383,897)





(184,920)



Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable securities

(325,957)





(180,021)



Proceeds from sales of marketable securities





12,832



Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

228,043





152,465



Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(239,836)





(57,576)



Purchases of property and equipment

(35,533)





(13,991)



Other

(1,300)





(2,000)



Net cash used in investing activities

(374,583)





(88,291)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net

434,263





217,489



Proceeds from issuance of common stock

15,810





9,076



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net

1,116,427







Finance lease principal payments

(2,833)





(1,543)



Other

(4,758)





3,738



Net cash provided by financing activities

1,558,909





228,760



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

800,429





(44,451)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

131,480





157,572



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

931,909





$

113,121



 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of revenue



$

87,741





$

46,643





$

252,563





$

130,017



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(13,422)





(4,708)





(34,578)





(12,138)



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation



(80)









(2,320)







Acquisition-related post-combination expense



(579)









(579)







Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets











(3,148)







Non-GAAP cost of revenue



$

73,660





$

41,935





$

211,938





$

117,879



 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue



$

114,395





$

68,728





$

334,328





$

179,167



Cost of revenue



87,741





46,643





252,563





130,017



Gross profit



26,654





22,085





81,765





49,150



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



13,422





4,708





34,578





12,138



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation



80









2,320







Acquisition-related post-combination expense



579









579







Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets











3,148







Non-GAAP gross profit



$

40,735





$

26,793





$

122,390





$

61,288



 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Research and development



$

97,511





$

37,802





$

284,323





$

168,433



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(528)





(117)





(1,588)





(350)



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation



(1,658)





171





(20,703)





(52,011)



Acquisition-related post-combination expense



(2,391)





(60)





(3,449)





(60)



Non-GAAP research and development



$

92,934





$

37,796





$

258,583





$

116,012



 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Selling and marketing



$

55,501





$

37,800





$

163,705





$

119,440



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(1,685)





(760)





(5,062)





(2,331)



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation











(2,696)







Acquisition-related post-combination expense







(40)





(38)





(40)



Non-GAAP selling and marketing



$

53,816





$

37,000





$

155,909





$

117,069



 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

General and administrative



$

86,820





$

27,810





$

197,640





$

77,638



Amortization of acquired intangible assets















(10)



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation



(11)









(21,261)







Acquisition-related post-combination expense



(31,716)









(35,463)





(500)



Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities



19,866





504





386,836





(4,328)



Non-GAAP general and administrative



$

74,959





$

28,314





$

527,752





$

72,800



 

Reconciliation of Operating Expense to Non-GAAP Operating Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Research and development



$

97,511





$

37,802





$

284,323





$

168,433



Selling and marketing



55,501





37,800





163,705





119,440



General and administrative



86,820





27,810





197,640





77,638



Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(19,866)





(504)





(386,836)





4,328



Operating expense



219,966





102,908





258,832





369,839



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(2,213)





(877)





(6,650)





(2,691)



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation



(1,669)





171





(44,660)





(52,011)



Acquisition-related post-combination expense



(34,107)





(100)





(38,950)





(600)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration



19,866





504





386,836





(4,328)



Non-GAAP operating expense



$

201,843





$

102,606





$

555,408





$

310,209



 

Reconciliation of Other Income (Expense), Net to Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net

(in thousands)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Other income (expense), net



$

3,357





$

(15,771)





$

9,846





$

(32,499)



Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related liabilities



(3,427)





16,208





(9,179)





37,937



Non-GAAP other income (expense), net



$

(70)





$

437





$

667





$

5,438



 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Net loss



$

(198,176)





$

(102,902)





$

(173,882)





$

(367,832)



Amortization of acquired intangible assets



15,635





5,585





41,228





14,829



Acquisition-related stock-based compensation



1,749





(171)





46,980





52,011



Acquisition-related post-combination expense



34,686





100





39,529





600



Fair value adjustments to acquisition-related assets and liabilities



(23,293)





15,704





(392,867)





42,265



Acquisition-related income tax benefit



(6,520)









(30,607)





(2,600)



Non-GAAP net loss



$

(175,919)





$

(81,684)





$

(469,619)





$

(260,727)





















Net loss per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.91)





$

(0.78)





$

(0.85)





$

(3.08)



Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.81)





$

(0.62)





$

(2.28)





$

(2.18)



Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted



218,384





132,484





205,587





119,386



 

Reconciliation of Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021





Net cash used in operating activities

$

(89,520)





$

(129,325)





(165,052)







$

(383,897)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(273,558)





(80,701)





(20,324)







(374,583)



Net cash provided by financing activities

436,091





1,123,553





(735)







1,558,909



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

73,013





913,527





(186,111)







800,429





















Adjustments:

















Net changes in investments

249,694





(51,475)





(100,305)







97,914



Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of issuance costs

(434,263)















(434,263)



Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net





(1,116,850)





423







(1,116,427)



Proceeds from exercises of warrants

(790)





(452)











(1,242)



Cash burn

$

(112,346)





$

(255,250)





$

(285,993)







$

(653,589)





















• Cash burn for the three months ended September 30, 2021 includes $134.6 million of cash paid for acquisitions, primarily related to the cash paid to acquire Medneon and Ciitizen, and $3.3 million in acquisition-related transaction costs.

• Cash burn for the three months ended June 30, 2021 includes $120.1 million of cash paid for acquisitions, primarily related to the cash paid to acquire Genosity.

• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2021 includes $17.7 million of cash paid for acquisitions, primarily related to the cash paid to acquire One Codex.



































Contact for Invitae:

ir@invitae.com

(628) 213-3369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-reports-114-4-million-in-revenue-driven-by-296-000-in-billable-volume-in-third-quarter-of-2021--301418945.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.