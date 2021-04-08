STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2021 on Friday, April 23, at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at www.autoliv.com. In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time:
14:00-15:00 CET
Main Speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast:
Attend by phone:
To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
United Kingdom Intl.:
+44 3333000804
United States of America:
+1 6319131422
Sweden:
+46 856642651
Confirmation Code:
96206917#
Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until May 24, 2021.
Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
