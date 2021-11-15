STOCKHOLM, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Markets Day will be held at Strandvägen 7A in Stockholm, Sweden and will begin at 2.00 pm (CET).

The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to outline Haldex's long term strategy and to provide an overview of the financial position and sustainability initiatives. Presentations will be held by Jean-Luc Desire, President and CEO, Lottie Saks, CFO, and Nicola Gregory, EVP Operations. The program will end with a Q&A session followed by a mingle and is expected to end at 4.00 pm (CET)

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.haldex.com/en/corporate/investors/CMD2021

Please register by December 1.

The Capital Markets Day will also be streamed live and a recording will be available after the event on the Haldex website.  

For additional information, contact:

Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 418 47 60 00

Email: ir@haldex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/invitation-to-haldex-s-capital-markets-day-2021,c3453501

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-haldexs-capital-markets-day-2021-301423831.html

SOURCE Haldex

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.