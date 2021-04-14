VALLETTA, Malta, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday 28 April 2021 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 09.00 (CEST) which is web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com/Q12021.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

UK: +44 33 3300 9273 

USA: +1 833 5268 347

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Kortman

Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

+46 723 877 438

ir@kindredgroup.com 

The following files are available for download:

