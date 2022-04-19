Following two consecutive quarters of rapid growth, Inxeption, the B2B tech company known for its integrated SuperApp, has moved its global headquarters to Silicon Valley
CUPERTINO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Inxeption, the leading provider of tech-enabled B2B solutions, announced the relocation of its global headquarters to Cupertino, California. This milestone move follows two consecutive quarters of rapid growth—including the expansion of Inxeption's executive team, the launch of its renewable energy marketplace, and $275 million in Q1 2022 funding.
"Moving our headquarters to Silicon Valley is about more than a new office building," said Chief Operating Officer, Jay Hanson, who joined Inxeption last year following a long career at eBay. "This transition represents our commitment to hiring top-tier talent as we continue to expand our services and invest in digital solutions that accelerate B2B business growth."
In addition to its Cupertino office, Inxeption also has a strong presence in Louisville, Kentucky—the home of its logistics command center—and Atlanta, Georgia. By the end of Q2, Inxeption plans to open its fourth office in Chicago, Illinois.
Contact Inxeption for more information about their new headquarters, located at 20450 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Suite 150, Cupertino, California 95014.
About Inxeption
Fueled by innovative technology and reliable expertise, Inxeption's integrated B2B solutions help companies of all sizes power and sustain long-term growth. Hundreds of customers rely on Inxeption's secure and scalable SuperApp to drive sales, gain operational visibility, gauge network performance, and identify cost-saving opportunities. With Inxeption's unique membership model, Commerce Partners enjoy access to new online sales channels, on-demand shipping technology, detailed network analytics, business financing, real-time freight tracking, and dedicated operational support.
