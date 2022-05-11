The Chicago office will serve as a key hub for sales and marketing functions to support the growing base of customers using the Inxeption SuperApp.
CUPERTINO, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inxeption, a leading provider of Industrial Commerce technology, announced the opening of its newest office in Chicago, Illinois, to accommodate growth across its Midwest region. The Chicago office is Inxeption's fourth U.S. location; the California-based technology company has taken up residence in three other U.S. cities, including Louisville, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia; and Cupertino, California, Inxeption's global headquarters.
With more than 12,000 manufacturing firms in Illinois and another 37,000 in the bordering states driving ~$500 billion total manufacturing output a year, Chicago is centrally located within the American industrial economy.
"Chicago is a key hub of logistics expertise and strategically situated near many of our industrial-based commerce partners. While we have our roots in Silicon Valley, we are proud that our expansion is in close proximity to those we advocate for each and every day", said Jay Hanson, Inxeption's Chief Operating Officer.
The office will primarily serve as a key hub for Inxeption's rapidly expanding sales and marketing organizations. New leaders in those functions will directly drive and support the growing base of customers using Inxeption's SuperApp.
"When selecting our new location, we prioritized convenience for our employees, partners, and customers who will convene at our Chicago office," said Marie Fields, Inxeption's VP of Human Capital, of the newly opened office—which is centrally located in Chicago's transit hub.
Inxeption's newest office is part of Studio at The Franklin, a Tishman Speyer facility located in the heart of Chicago's central business district.
Contact Inxeption for more information about its Chicago office, which is located at 27 West Monroe, Suite 2100, Chicago, IL 60606.
About Inxeption
Inxeption is the Industrial Commerce SuperApp. Its secure and scalable cloud-based digital commerce platform brings Capital, Data, Products, and Services on-demand for Industrial and supply chain businesses. Companies of any size in any industry can drive more sales, gain operational visibility, and realize cost savings. Inxeption Commerce Partners enjoy access to sell products on the Inxeption B2B marketplace and to develop new online commerce channels, as well as valuable applications that simplify and streamline logistics and other operations. Inxeption's challenge to the Industrial sector is: Let's Do Business Better.
Media Contact
Kelly Lee, Inxeption, 9192198585, media@inxeption.com
SOURCE Inxeption