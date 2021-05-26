NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA platform provider, today announced a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions Inc, as its North America distribution Partner. The partnership now extends Climb's innovative and disruptive technology offerings for its partners with the Data RPA platform that applies AI/ML-powered Digital Workers to automate data management, data governance, and data analytics tasks across any cloud or on-premise environment. Enterprise customers adopting Data RPA have been able to modernize their data fabric by adopting automation into their data operating model and move beyond legacy manual processing.
Io-Tahoe's Data RPA Platform enables Climb's resellers to accelerate Cloud Migration and Digital Transformation for their clients through the fully automated deeper understanding and streamlining of their data, gaining real-time visibility across their otherwise fragmented data silos.
"Io-Tahoe see Climb Channel Solutions as a key partner in our growth strategy for North America. With their knowledge and experience of engaging with innovative and disruptive technologies, we will be working jointly with partners to significantly reduce the TCO for managing enterprise data in their end user customers. Data RPA reduces clients time to value from months to days or hours, whilst providing fully automated insights into their legacy data including Data Quality, Data Governance and the Discovery of Sensitive Data wherever it resides," explains Ajay Vohora, CEO of Io-Tahoe.
Io-Tahoe AI/ML-driven Digital Workers use a no-code UI to perform repetitive, manual laborious tasks like data discovery, data cataloging, data mapping, data lineage, data enrichment, data deduplication. All of these capabilities are employed to reconcile fragmented data siloes and bring together a single version of the truth for enterprise data users.
In summary Io-Tahoe AI/ML "Digital Workers":
- Connect to all data sources across the enterprise including multi-cloud and hybrid/on-prem environments
- Bring together fragmented data into a single version of the truth for enterprise multi-cloud and hybrid/on-prem environments
- Automatically identify and catalog data for every business user across all their application environments
- Generate a single version of the truth of their data with fully compliant data quality standards and certifications for business reporting
- Identify dependencies, redundancy, and duplication so clients can consolidate to save on storage and facilitate faster migration of workloads
- Establish or enhance a self-service environment for clients' BI and analytics teams
- Clean up CRMs and Data Lakes, facilitating faster and more efficient migrations to cloud, and serve data modernization to fuel better customer experience initiatives
"Our agreement with Io-Tahoe brings exceptional innovation and differentiation for our partners. Their Data RPA Platform will empower our resellers to help their clients accelerate consolidation, centralization, standardization, and reconciliation of data across disparate systems and their legacy data silos. Manual methods are totally impractical, prohibitively expensive, and time consuming. Io-Tahoe's Data RPA enables data professionals to automatically identify, classify, and remediate data across a multi-cloud enterprise data estate, leading to a single version of the truth. Customers are realizing Io-Tahoe's Data RPA accelerates the monetization of data at a more affordable TCO," said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions.
Climb Channel Solutions, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international specialty technology distributor focused on emerging technologies. Climb provides partners with access to Security, Data Management, Virtualization and Cloud, Storage and Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Connectivity, Software and Application Lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.
For additional information visit http://www.climbcs.com
(International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).
Io-Tahoe is the leader in Enterprise Data RPA software, harnessing the power of our patented data automation technologies to help organizations empower employees to achieve more. Companies around the world rely on Io-Tahoe data automation technology to guide action and drive change that results in millions of dollars saved.
With origins in both industry and the open-source community, Io-Tahoe has always been devoted to simplifying data, sharing knowledge, and pursuing truths. Founded in 2017, Io-Tahoe brings together data engineering, science, and analytics on an open, unified platform so data teams can collaborate and innovate faster.
Venture-backed and headquartered in New York (with offices on three continents) and a growing ecosystem of customers, Io-Tahoe is on a mission to help data teams solve the world's toughest problems. For more information, visit https://www.iotahoe.com/
