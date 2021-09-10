LONDON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Markets, a leading global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, announces the acquisition of Clarus Financial Technology ('Clarus'), a provider of SaaS analytics, data, and research for global derivatives markets.
Derivatives markets are being transformed by regulatory change and the adoption of SaaS analytics. As part of ION Markets, Clarus will offer its SaaS analytics products for real-time margin and risk management of both cleared and uncleared OTC derivatives. These will broaden ION's XTP offering and complement ION's JANUS pricing and valuation expertise with Initial Margin for OTC derivatives, as well as delivering new portfolio risk management analytics. Clarus' functionality also enables firms to comply with the new Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) regulation for OTC derivatives.
Clarus' data provides transparency into the trading of derivatives, covering Exchanges, Clearing Houses, Execution Venues, and Trade Repositories. This data is relied upon by both buy and sell-side participants, brokers, service providers and regulators to analyse, inform, monitor, and act in traded markets. Clarus also provides weekly market commentary and analysis on global derivatives markets, delivered in the widely read Clarus Blog, which has over 20,000 active monthly users.
"The acquisition of Clarus expands ION Markets' offering within its XTP platform, further automating and simplifying the post-trade derivatives business. This strategic expansion demonstrates ION Markets' leading position as provider of capital markets management solutions and our ongoing focus on digitising and automating workflows." - Hishaam Caramanli, ION Group Chief Product Officer.
"OTC derivatives is a market with regulatory tailwinds driving change and SaaS analytics and data is essential for success. As part of ION Markets, Clarus will be able to best capitalise on this trend, maximising the ability to serve customers while providing complementary services to ION's XTP, JANUS, and other ION Group offerings." - Amir Khwaja, CEO of Clarus Financial Technology.
About ION Group
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Markets
ION Markets transforms capital markets by delivering end-to-end solutions that simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximising access to liquidity. Our solutions provide real-time access to critical information required to make timely operational decisions. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.
About Clarus Financial Technology.
Clarus Financial Technology provides cloud-based risk analytics and data services to companies engaged in bilateral and cleared OTC Derivatives trading activity. Swap Dealers, Clearing Members and clients use Clarus Financial Technology to perform 'what-if' margin calculations, optimise their cleared and bilateral portfolios, attribute margin, perform CCP default management obligations, and understand their IBOR transition impact. For more information, visit https://www.clarusft.com/.
