WOBURN, Mass., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ionic Materials, a material science company focused on innovative polymers for solid-state batteries, healthcare and 5G applications, today announced executive management changes to accelerate the company's development and growth. The company named Dr. Michael Edelman, a business leader with 30 years' experience across the material science, semiconductor electronics and chemical sectors, as the new Chief Executive Officer. Mike Zimmerman, Founder of Ionic Materials, will continue to drive technical innovations at the company through his new role as Chief Scientist.
"Mike Zimmerman has done an excellent job building Ionic Materials from a research idea into a leading source of polymer innovation," said Ionic Materials Chairman, Jan van Dokkum. "However, it was clear that as the company grows, Mike would have less and less time to spend driving technical innovation, so it is a natural time to adjust his role and add additional management firepower. Michael Edelman has the perfect combination of industry vision and experience to help drive the company forward."
Ionic Materials Chief Scientist, Mike Zimmerman added, "The Board and I have decided it is time to add to the management team to help propel Ionic Materials through its next phase of growth, and I'm delighted to get the chance to work closely with Michael. I'm looking forward to handing over the business management reins and get back to focusing on what I love and what is critical to the company's success – creating the innovative, impactful polymers that are the foundation of Ionic Materials."
An entrepreneurial leader with 30 years' experience, Michael Edelman has led companies in the material science, semiconductor electronics and chemical sector. He specializes in bringing new, IP-rich technologies to large markets, and has been responsible for developing strong partnerships and raising money from both the private and public markets. Prior to joining Ionic Materials, Michael served as the Chief Executive Officer of Nanoco Group PLC, a world leading technology developer and manufacturer of semiconductor nanomaterials for use in advanced electronics. Michael was responsible for building the company from seed funding through the company's public listing. Michael holds a Ph.D. in Organometallic Chemistry from the University of Sussex, England, and his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and Classics, from Tufts University, Boston, MA.
"I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to join the team at Ionic Materials," said new Ionic Materials CEO, Michael Edelman. "Under Mike's leadership, the company has built an amazing foundation of innovation and I'm looking forward to creating the future of advanced polymers with this talented team."
About Ionic Materials
Ionic Materials is a material science company focused on innovative polymers for battery, healthcare and 5G applications. The company provides breakthrough innovation to its customers – creating and delivering novel polymer solutions, at scale, with the technical capabilities to transform important markets. Developed by a world-class team of polymer scientists, Ionic Materials is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
