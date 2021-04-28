KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iOR Partners, the pioneer in office-based surgery (OBS) in the field of ophthalmology announced that renowned surgeon and industry trailblazer, Richard Lindstrom, has joined their Board of Directors.
"We are thrilled that Dick Lindstrom is joining our Board of Directors. He brings over 40 years of medical and industry expertise and has been at the forefront of ophthalmology's evolutionary changes," stated Daniel Durrie, MD., Chairman of the Board of iOR Partners. "Dick's expertise will help us accelerate the next major shift in cataract surgery, the transition to office-based surgery. The integration of clinic and surgery in one location is the way forward to increase surgeons' flexibility and improve the patient experience while providing the highest-level of safety. Dick shares our vision of evolving the way ophthalmic procedures are performed in the U.S. and around the world."
Dr. Lindstrom has been at the forefront of ophthalmology's evolutionary changes throughout his career, as a recognized researcher, teacher, inventor, writer, lecturer and highly acclaimed physician and surgeon. A board-certified ophthalmologist and renowned leader in corneal, cataract, refractive and laser surgery, Dr. Lindstrom has developed several solutions for intraocular lenses and instruments that are used in clinical practices globally. He serves as a medical advisor and board member of several medical device, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies. Dr. Lindstrom previously served as president of the International Society of Refractive Surgery, the International Intraocular Implant Society, the International Refractive Surgery Club, and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Dr. Lindstrom currently serves on the ASCRS Executive Committee, on the board of the ASCRS Foundation and as Chief Medical Editor of the USA and International editions of Ocular Surgery News.
"I'm excited to be joining the Board of iOR Partners," said Richard Lindstrom, MD. "I see the trend in moving cataract surgery to office-based surgery suites as in motion, accelerating, appropriate and necessary. The past and future of ophthalmology are closely tied to cataract surgery, and my vision of the future for this field is bright indeed."
About iOR Partners:
iOR Partners, LLC is paving the way for the future of cataract surgery with innovative, office-based surgery suites. iOR surgical suites provide cataract surgeons the ability to offer more personalized care in a safe and comfortable surgical environment. The company's turnkey solution includes assistance with space build-out, acquiring surgical equipment, staff training, insurance acquisition, accreditation, and compliance services. iOR Partners is the only company dedicated to ophthalmic office-based surgery and partners with practices nationwide.
