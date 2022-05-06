During its Annual Meeting & Expo held in Des Moines on March 28-30, 2022, the Iowa Communications Alliance (ICA) recognized 12 members for successfully completing the ICA Leadership Academy.

GOWRIE, Iowa, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During its Annual Meeting & Expo held in Des Moines on March 28-30, 2022, the Iowa Communications Alliance (ICA) recognized 12 members for successfully completing the ICA Leadership Academy. The 2021-2022 Leadership Academy graduates include:

These individuals were selected through a competitive application process to participate in the ICA Leadership Academy. The program is designed for those who desire to further their personal leadership skills and prepare themselves to take the next step into a leadership role with their company or the Iowa Communications Alliance. Through the Leadership Academy, participants meet several times between October and March and participate in workshops, networking events, and service opportunities. Topics covered through the Leadership Academy include personality traits and profiles, human resources basics, building successful teams, public speaking, strategic thinking, and time management. Participants are also introduced to leadership opportunities within the ICA by sitting in on committee meetings and board meetings.

The Iowa Communications Alliance congratulates each of these individuals for their commitment to professional and personal leadership development.

To learn more about the ICA Leadership Academy visit http://www.IaCommunicationsAll.org

The Iowa Communications Alliance is the nation's largest state-based association of community-based broadband providers. Its 250+ members provide and enable high-quality, state-of-the-art communications services to Iowans, leading the state to be among the nation's leaders in fiber-optic deployment.

ICA firmly believes that broadband communications is the tool and industry capable of growing and transforming Iowa and our association is the advocate, catalyst, educator, and resource for Iowa's community-based communications providers. We empower education, agriculture, healthcare, and other industries to thrive and succeed.

Media Contact

Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 5153028026, cheryl.ohern@spinmarkket.com

 

SOURCE Iowa Communications Alliance

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.