During its Annual Meeting & Expo held in Des Moines on March 28-30, 2022, the Iowa Communications Alliance (ICA) recognized 12 members for successfully completing the ICA Leadership Academy.
GOWRIE, Iowa, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During its Annual Meeting & Expo held in Des Moines on March 28-30, 2022, the Iowa Communications Alliance (ICA) recognized 12 members for successfully completing the ICA Leadership Academy. The 2021-2022 Leadership Academy graduates include:
- Marcie Boerner, Webster-Calhoun Cooperative Telephone Association
- Brittany Bonnicksen, Iowa Communications Alliance
- Ray Fear, Farmtel Communications
- Jeremy Gugel, Kalona Cooperative Technology Association
- Andrea Hansen, Butler-Bremer Communications
- Steve Hanson, Northeast Iowa Telephone Company
- Lisa Koerselman, Premier Communications
- Mary Phillips, Minerva Valley Companies
- Dominic Schnell, NorthwestCommunications
- Kayla Sperfslage, CascadeCommunications Company
- Angie Thompson, Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association
- Matt Tippett, Mahaska Communication Group
These individuals were selected through a competitive application process to participate in the ICA Leadership Academy. The program is designed for those who desire to further their personal leadership skills and prepare themselves to take the next step into a leadership role with their company or the Iowa Communications Alliance. Through the Leadership Academy, participants meet several times between October and March and participate in workshops, networking events, and service opportunities. Topics covered through the Leadership Academy include personality traits and profiles, human resources basics, building successful teams, public speaking, strategic thinking, and time management. Participants are also introduced to leadership opportunities within the ICA by sitting in on committee meetings and board meetings.
The Iowa Communications Alliance congratulates each of these individuals for their commitment to professional and personal leadership development.
To learn more about the ICA Leadership Academy visit http://www.IaCommunicationsAll.org
The Iowa Communications Alliance is the nation's largest state-based association of community-based broadband providers. Its 250+ members provide and enable high-quality, state-of-the-art communications services to Iowans, leading the state to be among the nation's leaders in fiber-optic deployment.
ICA firmly believes that broadband communications is the tool and industry capable of growing and transforming Iowa and our association is the advocate, catalyst, educator, and resource for Iowa's community-based communications providers. We empower education, agriculture, healthcare, and other industries to thrive and succeed.
Media Contact
Cheryl OHern, Spin Markket, 1 5153028026, cheryl.ohern@spinmarkket.com
SOURCE Iowa Communications Alliance