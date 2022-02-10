MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.8 million for the quarter and a record $19.5 million for the year. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago. Earnings per common share were $0.63 in the fourth quarter and $2.48 for the year 2021, also increases from the same periods of 2020.

2021 Highlights:

  • Net income in 2021 reached a record $19.5 million, increasing 79%, compared to 2020.
  • Net interest income in 2021 improved by $2.4 million compared to 2020, enabled by interest expense declining $6.4 million.
  • Total assets reached a record $2 billion and total assets under management reached a record $2.8 billion at the end of 2021.
  • Loans increased $62.7 million, or 5.1%, reaching a record $1.3 billion during 2021, driven by growth in the commercial and residential mortgage loan portfolios.
  • Deposits increased $144 million, or 9.2%, during 2021, largely the result of new customer accounts, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, and government stimulus funds.
  • Successful subordinated debt issuance of $30 million at a rate of 3.25%.
  • Completion of a tender offer during the fourth quarter, resulting in the Corporation purchasing 5% of outstanding shares at $27.00 per share for a total of $10.7 million.

"Our successful subordinated debt issuance in 2021 aligns with our strategic initiatives to deliver long-term shareholder value," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "A portion of the proceeds from the issuance were used for our subsequent tender offer, and the remaining proceeds may be used to support continued stock repurchases and expansion activity.

"Our successful Dutch auction tender offer reduced ISBA shares outstanding and will likely improve several key metrics for shareholders," Evans said. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our ongoing commitment to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, we continue to grow our customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "Our 2021 results, which set multiple records, are a testament to our continued focus on meeting the needs of our customers while pursuing strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter 2021 was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $723,000 in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $19.5 million, compared to $10.9 million in 2020.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2021: Net interest income for fourth quarter 2021 decreased $70,000 compared to the same period in 2020. While interest income declined $1.4 million due to continued low interest rates, interest expense also decreased $1.3 million, or 45.2%, largely due to a reduction in higher-cost borrowings over the last year. Provision for loan losses decreased $175,000 compared to 2020 and was the result of improvement in credit quality.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2020. Lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowing benefited the Corporation with a $6.4 million, or 46.4%, decrease in interest expense during 2021. The decrease in interest expense outpaced a gross interest income decline of $4.1 million during 2021 caused by the lower interest rates and a pause in advances to mortgage brokers. The provision for loan losses also contributed to a positive net interest income result through a $2.2 million decrease compared to 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2021: Noninterest income decreased $511,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by a reduction in gain on sale of loans. Noninterest expenses for the quarter decreased $7.4 million, attributed to a $7.6 million cost to extinguish $100 million of FHLB advances during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income of $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased $601,000 compared to 2020. While service charges and fees increased $1.1 million when compared to the previous year, 2020 also included an additional $1.0 million related to gain on sale of loans and $620,000 related to gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies.  Noninterest expenses decreased for the year ended December 31, 2021 by $7.5 million compared to 2020, tied to the $100 million FHLB debt extinguishment in 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.86% and 2.87% for the fourth quarter and year ended 2021, respectively, compared to 3.04% and 2.96% for the same periods in 2020. The net yield for 2021 reflected a full year's impact of the decline in interest rates that occurred in the first half of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.0 billion and assets under management were $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2021, both record levels.  Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $278.8 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $516.2 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $124.5 million, or 4.6%, compared to December 31, 2020. Isabella Wealth also reached record levels during 2021 and increased 16.3% during the year.

Loans: During 2021, total loans increased $62.7 million and totaled a record $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021.  As customer demand increased, along with advances to mortgage brokers, the commercial loan portfolio increased $50.8 million, or 6.7%, during 2021.  Competition for agricultural loans continued to be strong in 2021 and the portfolio declined $6.5 million during the year.  Residential mortgage loans increased $18.8 million, or 6.1%, during 2021, while consumer loans recorded a slight decline.

Deposits: Total deposits were a record $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $144 million, or 9.2%, since December 31, 2020.  Growth in 2021 was largely the result of new customer accounts, funding from PPP loans, and government stimulus funds.

Capital: The Bank is considered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.54%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.91% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.60%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $25.50 as of December 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.24%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 119 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





December 31

2021



December 31

2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents







Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$           25,563



$           31,296

Interest bearing balances due from banks

79,767



215,344

Total cash and cash equivalents

105,330



246,640

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

490,601



339,228

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,735



2,741

Loans







Commercial

807,439



756,686

Agricultural

93,955



100,461

Residential real estate

326,361



307,543

Consumer

73,282



73,621

Gross loans

1,301,037



1,238,311

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,103



9,744

Net loans

1,291,934



1,228,567

Premises and equipment

24,419



25,140

Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,472



28,292

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383



17,383

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,302



48,331

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

19,982



21,056

TOTAL ASSETS

$      2,032,158



$      1,957,378

                                   LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits







Noninterest bearing

$         448,352



$         375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

364,563



302,444

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

818,841



781,286

Certificates of deposit over $250

78,583



107,192

Total deposits

1,710,339



1,566,317

Borrowed funds







Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

50,162



68,747

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

20,000



90,000

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,158



Total borrowed funds

99,320



158,747

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,451



13,726

Total liabilities

1,821,110



1,738,790

Shareholders' equity







Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,532,641 shares (including 105,654 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and

7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

129,052



142,247

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,545



4,183

Retained earnings

75,592



64,460

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,859



7,698

Total shareholders' equity

211,048



218,588

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      2,032,158



$      1,957,378

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended 

 December 31



Year Ended 

December 31



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest income















Loans, including fees

$           12,776



$           13,997



$           51,410



$           54,102

Available-for-sale securities















Taxable

1,391



1,302



4,920



5,214

Nontaxable

684



880



3,077



3,830

Federal funds sold and other

190



223



706



1,026

Total interest income

15,041



16,402



60,113



64,172

Interest expense















Deposits

1,079



1,850



5,442



8,884

Borrowings















Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements

13



14



53



36

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

209



994



1,302



4,905

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs

266





615



Total interest expense

1,567



2,858



7,412



13,825

Net interest income

13,474



13,544



52,701



50,347

Provision for loan losses

81



256



(518)



1,665

Net interest income after provision for

loan losses

13,393



13,288



53,219



48,682

Noninterest income















Service charges and fees

2,125



1,855



7,614



6,544

Wealth management fees

797



701



3,071



2,578

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

235



1,063



1,694



2,716

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

223



197



800



755

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies

121



18



271



891

Net income (loss) on joint venture investment



269





577

Other

107



16



372



362

Total noninterest income

3,608



4,119



13,822



14,423

Noninterest expenses















Compensation and benefits

6,056



6,009



23,749



23,772

Furniture and equipment

1,413



1,469



5,462



5,787

Occupancy

935



889



3,661



3,557

Loss on extinguishment of debt



7,643





7,643

Other

2,793



2,628



10,822



10,474

Total noninterest expenses

11,197



18,638



43,694



51,233

Income before federal income tax

expense

5,804



(1,231)



23,347



11,872

Federal income tax expense

1,010



(508)



3,848



987

NET INCOME

$              4,794



$                (723)



$           19,499



$           10,885

Earnings per common share















Basic

$                0.63



$              (0.10)



$                2.48



$                1.37

Diluted

$                0.63



$              (0.10)



$                2.45



$                1.34

Cash dividends per common share

$                0.27



$                0.27



$                1.08



$                1.08

 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$    1,226,192



$         12,776



4.17%



$    1,258,775



$         13,997



4.45%

Taxable investment securities

383,175



1,391



1.45%



205,522



1,302



2.53%

Nontaxable investment securities

104,115



889



3.42%



134,026



1,200



3.58%

Fed funds sold

9





0.01%



3





—%

Other

199,605



190



0.38%



227,920



223



0.39%

Total earning assets

1,913,096



15,246



3.19%



1,826,246



16,722



3.66%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,082)











(9,603)









Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,852











28,606









Premises and equipment

24,534











25,656









Accrued income and other assets

109,238











119,230









Total assets

$    2,066,638











$    1,990,135

































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$       367,130



$                48



0.05%



$       285,731



$                94



0.13%

Savings deposits

584,475



157



0.11%



487,014



148



0.12%

Time deposits

306,817



874



1.14%



383,436



1,608



1.68%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

60,508



13



0.09%



49,427



14



0.11%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,543



209



2.06%



174,728



994



2.28%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,143



266



3.65%







—%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,388,616



1,567



0.45%



1,380,336



2,858



0.83%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

449,766











370,042









Other

12,002











16,446









Shareholders' equity

216,254











223,311









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    2,066,638











$    1,990,135









Net interest income (FTE)





$         13,679











$         13,864





Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)









2.86%











3.04%

 



Year Ended



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$    1,208,141



$         51,410



4.26%



$    1,236,169



$         54,102



4.38%

Taxable investment securities

297,357



4,920



1.65%



229,468



5,214



2.27%

Nontaxable investment securities

117,997



4,235



3.59%



140,665



5,189



3.69%

Fed funds sold

5





0.02%



4





0.06%

Other

255,246



706



0.28%



142,717



1,026



0.72%

Total earning assets

1,878,746



61,271



3.26%



1,749,023



65,531



3.75%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,396)











(8,837)









Cash and demand deposits due from banks

29,139











24,987









Premises and equipment

24,760











25,846









Accrued income and other assets

109,625











118,195









Total assets

$  2,032,874











$  1,909,214

































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$       345,015



$              216



0.06%



$       262,188



$              357



0.14%

Savings deposits

558,102



616



0.11%



456,088



1,212



0.27%

Time deposits

336,094



4,610



1.37%



387,881



7,315



1.89%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

57,453



53



0.09%



35,518



36



0.10%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

69,342



1,302



1.88%



210,451



4,905



2.33%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

17,000



615



3.62%







—%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,383,006



7,412



0.54%



1,352,126



13,825



1.02%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

416,247











320,820









Other

12,858











15,613









Shareholders' equity

220,763











220,655









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  2,032,874











$  1,909,214









Net interest income (FTE)





$       53,859











$       51,706





Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)









2.87%











2.96%

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Year Ended



December 31

2021



December 31

2020



December 31

2019

PER SHARE











Basic earnings

$            2.48



$            1.37



$            1.65

Diluted earnings

$            2.45



$            1.34



$            1.61

Dividends

$            1.08



$            1.08



$            1.05

Tangible book value

$          21.61



$          21.29



$          20.45

Quoted market value











High

$          29.00



$          24.50



$          24.80

Low

$          19.45



$          15.60



$          22.01

Close (1)

$          25.50



$          19.57



$          24.31

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,532,641



7,997,247



7,910,804

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,853,398



7,959,705



7,909,794

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,965,961



8,106,091



8,095,042

PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average total assets

0.96%



0.57%



0.72%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.83%



4.93%



6.25%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.31%



6.34%



8.17%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.87%



2.96%



3.07%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)











Loans sold with servicing retained

$      278,844



$      301,377



$      259,375

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$      516,243



$      443,967



$      436,181

Total assets under management

$  2,827,245



$  2,702,722



$  2,509,754

ASSET QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual status loans

$          1,245



$          5,313



$          6,535

Performing troubled debt restructurings

$        25,276



$        22,200



$        21,194

Foreclosed assets

$             211



$             527



$             456

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$             123



$            (140)



$             466

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.10%



0.43%



0.55%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.08%



0.31%



0.40%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.70%



0.79%



0.67%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)











Shareholders' equity to assets

10.39%



11.17%



11.59%

Tier 1 leverage

7.97%



8.37%



9.01%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.07%



12.97%



12.56%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.07%



12.97%



12.56%

Total risk-based capital

14.94%



13.75%



13.18%

(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





December 31

2021



September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020

Commercial

$         807,439



$         757,993



$         723,888



$         725,540



$         756,686

Agricultural

93,955



93,782



95,197



91,629



100,461

Residential real estate

326,361



321,620



312,567



305,909



307,543

Consumer

73,282



75,163



75,011



72,840



73,621

Gross loans

$      1,301,037



$      1,248,558



$      1,206,663



$      1,195,918



$      1,238,311





December 31

2021



September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$         448,352



$         430,950



$         428,410



$         404,710



$         375,395

Interest bearing demand deposits

364,563



374,137



326,971



328,440



302,444

Savings deposits

596,662



572,136



549,134



555,688



505,497

Certificates of deposit

297,696



312,027



326,214



331,413



358,165

Brokered certificates of deposit







14,029



14,029

Internet certificates of deposit

3,066



3,066



5,777



9,301



10,787

Total deposits

$      1,710,339



$      1,692,316



$      1,636,506



$      1,643,581



$      1,566,317





December 31

2021



September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020

U.S. Treasury

$         209,703



$         192,069



$         132,593



$           29,371



$                  —

States and political subdivisions

121,205



128,689



130,960



140,329



143,656

Auction rate money market preferred

3,242



3,246



3,260



3,224



3,237

Mortgage-backed securities

56,148



62,030



68,155



75,835



88,652

Collateralized mortgage obligations

92,301



100,767



109,294



116,865



101,983

Corporate

8,002



7,583



4,192



1,700



1,700

Available-for-sale securities, at

fair value

$         490,601



$         494,384



$         448,454



$         367,324



$         339,228





December 31

2021



September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$           20,000



$           60,000



$           70,000



$           90,000



$           90,000

Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates

50,162



67,519



62,274



51,967



68,747

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs

29,158



29,136



29,121





Total borrowed funds

$           99,320



$         156,655



$         161,395



$         141,967



$         158,747

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31



2021



2020



2021



2020

Service charges and fees















ATM and debit card fees

$               1,318



$               1,043



$               4,600



$               3,723

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

621



474



2,139



1,847

Freddie Mac servicing fee

175



149



747



625

Net OMSR income (loss)

(56)



123



(184)



44

Other fees for customer services

67



66



312



305

Total service charges and fees

2,125



1,855



7,614



6,544

Wealth management fees

797



701



3,071



2,578

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

235



1,063



1,694



2,716

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

223



197



800



755

Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

121



18



271



891

Net income (loss) on joint venture investment



269





577

Other

107



16



372



362

Total noninterest income

$               3,608



$               4,119



$             13,822



$             14,423

 



Three Months Ended December 31



Year Ended December 31



2021



2020



2021



2020

Compensation and benefits

$               6,056



$               6,009



$             23,749



$             23,772

Furniture and equipment

1,413



1,469



5,462



5,787

Occupancy

935



889



3,661



3,557

Loss on extinguishment of debt



7,643





7,643

Other















Audit, consulting, and legal fees

513



488



2,066



1,836

ATM and debit card fees

458



417



1,810



1,441

Marketing costs

256



200



939



877

Memberships and subscriptions

215



194



877



740

Loan underwriting fees

221



248



849



825

Donations and community relations

253



157



705



723

Director fees

198



168



703



695

FDIC insurance premiums

161



153



690



612

All other

518



603



2,183



2,725

Total other noninterest expenses

2,793



2,628



10,822



10,474

Total noninterest expenses

$             11,197



$             18,638



$             43,694



$             51,233

 

