ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isabel Healthcare announced an agreement with iCliniq to integrate Isabel's AI symptom checker / self-triage engine into the iCliniq's Platform. iCliniq will utilize Isabel's comprehensive API to embed the virtual triage engine into the consumer-facing workflows of their platform providing accurate and efficient self-triage engagement with users.
As a global player in the digital healthcare space, iCliniq provides a Medical Second Opinion where users can get medical advice from doctors in over 190 countries. The platform gives individuals suffering from any illness, or the one undergoing treatment the ability to seek a second opinion from highly qualified doctors. The virtual online medical help service provides the ultimate convenience and quality.
The initial integration will provide access to Isabel's virtual triage capabilities via API allowing the user to describe their symptoms via natural language/free text and provide answers about the onset and severity of the symptoms. Ultimately, the information will be passed through to the clinician and a professional grade list of possible conditions will be provided along with the information collected from the patient. This provides efficiency for both patient and clinician in enhancing the user experience and driving consultations with a doctor for anything, choosing a doctor of choice, chatting with a doctor, booking a lab test, etc., all with a few clicks.
Isabel's AI Self-Triage Engine is the only tool that is built on an independently clinically validated, curated machine learning platform offering a complete API for white-label integrations. It provides the ability for consumers to enter unlimited symptoms in free and predictive text, covers over 6,000 conditions and delivers accurate triage recommendations with just 11 questions. The engine brings Isabel's 20+ years of experience delivering trusted tools to physicians for consumer use, from neonate to geriatric populations around the world.
"We are excited about our partnership with iCliniq and the impact the solution can have in the global digital healthcare space." said Isabel Healthcare CEO Don Bauman. "Isabel's AI self-triage engine embedded in iCliniq's Medical Second Opinion platform provides a unique and efficient experience for patient's and clinicians. When someone does not feel well or has a family member ill, they want to get care quickly, not to be forced to answer 40-60 questions or forced to pick symptoms that may not describe their experience."
"Being a global player in the digital health space we constantly innovate to give better care to our patients with the best possible experience on our platform. In this endeavor we came across Isabel's Symptom checker/self-triage, and it perfectly fits into our vision to give accurate findings to the patients and at the same time be sensitive to the Physician's time." stated iCliniq's CEO, Dhruv Suyamprakasam. "We are excited about the partnership and the benefits it will provide our users."
About Isabel Healthcare
Isabel Healthcare Inc. was founded in 2000 by Jason Maude and is named after Maude's daughter who almost died after a potentially fatal illness was not recognized. With its unique AI, the curated machine learning engine has been tuned and refined over 20 years. Isabel Healthcare is the global leader in providing tools to support both clinicians and patients in making decisions about diagnosis and where to seek care. Connect with us at http://www.isabelhealthcare.com.
About iCliniq
Founded in the year 2010 as part of Orane Healthcare India Pvt Ltd, iCliniq (http://www.icliniq.com) launched its flagship product 'remote second opinion' in the year 2012. Using technology and experts, iCliniq shortened the distance the patient had to travel and the time a patient had to wait at the hospital to get their medical clarifications answered.
Currently beyond consulting doctors via chat, phone and video, iCliniq has highly curated medical contents on different specializations, health tools, digital therapeutics, Q&A on medical related topics on the platform. Customers from 190+ countries visit the iCliniq platform which has 3500+ doctors ready to help on varied medical conditions. On select geographies, iCliniq also gives primary care services by providing prescriptions.
