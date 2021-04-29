GILBERT, Ariz., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isagenix International, a global wellbeing company providing effective products and a supportive community, has announced the grand prize winner for the IsaBody Challenge®, its annual total-body transformation program. Alberta resident Tina Gach was honored during the company's Canada Celebration 2021 virtual event. The IsaBody Challenge and Canada Celebration are hosted by Isagenix.
Gach was announced as the winner as thousands of Isagenix independent distributors watched and will receive a check for CA$10,000.
Gach, 35, was one of 12 IsaBody® Finalists chosen from 12,000 Canada-based participants during the 2020 Challenge. A panel of judges selected her inspirational transformation story as its top choice. Gach not only lost 35 pounds* but also prompted her 70-year-old father's wellbeing journey. He went from being obese, struggling to get off the couch, and having severe hip and joint pain to losing 40 pounds and feeling decades younger.*
"I'm a mom to three young kids. I'm a small-town girl and a farmer's wife, and I work at our family restaurant. If I can do this, you can too. I've found ways to prioritize my health," Gach said. "I'm so incredibly honored and proud of the example I get to be for my kids. And I'm eternally grateful for the ways I have been able to help my dad. It has been life-changing for all of us."
To make the IsaBody Challenge an even more robust experience, Isagenix offers an IsaBody Fitness program that consists of four workouts each week. Challenge participants access the free program via the IsaLife™ mobile app, where a new set of workouts with instructional videos is uploaded monthly. There is a different theme each month, and the program has been well received.
"Isagenix is proud to provide high-quality products, tools, and support that set our IsaBody participants up for success in their wellbeing journeys," said Sharron Walsh, chief executive officer of Isagenix. "We congratulate Tina on her achievements and on inspiring her father — and countless others — to follow in her footsteps."
About the IsaBody Challenge
The IsaBody Challenge is a 16-week contest that rewards participants for their total-body and life transformations. Participants are judged on their before and progress photos as well as their personal essays describing their journeys. The contest looks for the most inspirational and motivational stories about how participants have made healthy body and life transformations. The IsaBody Challenge is open to all Isagenix customers and members over the age of 18 in the markets where the company operates. For more information, visit the IsaBody Challenge.
About Isagenix International
Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 26 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, South Korea, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.
