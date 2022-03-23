AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISAT Total Support, industry leader in MEP support products, prefabrication, engineering, and modeling services for commercial construction projects, announced the opening of a 20,000 square foot, full-service branch office in Austin, Texas. This will be ISAT's second office in the Lone Star State, located at 2500 S. Hwy 183, Suite #400. A grand opening is scheduled for March 23rd, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. ISAT invites construction professionals to network and view product demonstrations while enjoying a taco truck, cigar rolling, corn hole, giveaways and more.
"We're excited to be a growing part of the Austin community", ISAT Vice President Jim Massey explains. "Austin is one of the fastest growing regions in the country with a trajectory that shows no sign of slowing. The prolific economic development of the area is generating a surge of construction activity, which has created further demand for ISAT products, engineering, and services needed to support these projects. The Austin branch will allow us to serve our local client base and business partners even more effectively. With the opening of the new Austin office as well as the continued growth of our Houston location, ISAT Total Support is 100% committed to serving the great state of Texas."
ABOUT ISAT:
ISAT Total Support delivers an innovative suite of industry leading support solutions, designed to drive down the cost of installed MEP systems in commercial construction. With 175 Engineers (33 stamping engineers licensed in 37 states) and 50 BIM professionals, ISAT is a technical authority in pipe and duct stress analysis (ASTM B-31), BIM/VDC technology, seismic and gravity support design (ASCE7, MSS), vibration isolation (ASHRAE), and off-site modularization (OSM) design, supply, and logistics services.
The "Total Support" in ISAT's name reflects a core belief that a project is best served when provided a total solution. ISAT takes a holistic design approach by eliminating the separation between the engineering, modeling, and fabrication groups. This ensures all team members are working together throughout the design, to anticipate and respond to design challenges as they arise. This collaborative process has proven to radically reduce construction schedules, even in the most demanding scenarios.
ISAT Total Support is a Division of Tomarco Contractor Specialties.
Media Contact
Andrea Mayes, ISAT, +1 714-994-6353, am@isatsb.com
SOURCE ISAT