MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain's No.1 dermatological company, ISDIN®, announces professional golfer and LPGA star, Jessica Korda, as their new sports ambassador. Korda is sharing how she keeps her skin looking its best on and off the golf course with top-performing ISDIN products.
Photoaging, which is premature aging of the skin caused by repeated exposure to ultraviolet radiation, results in 80% of skin aging. ISDIN helps address photoaging through preventative and corrective action in three ways, including protecting from harmful sun exposure, repairing signs of skin aging, and correcting visible signs of existing damage.
"ISDIN formulates unique and innovative products with advanced ingredients that are recommended by dermatologists all over the world," said Rob D'Urso, ISDIN US Country Manager. "We were thrilled to learn that Jessica Korda uses ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica SPF 50+ every day, which offers effective, high SPF sun protection with DNA Repairsomes to reverse the harmful effects of UV radiation."
In addition to using Eryfotona Actinica to protect from harmful sun exposure while on the golf course, Korda uses the ISDIN Mineral Brush facial powder throughout the day for on-the-go breathable coverage and protection against the visible signs of aging. To help repair existing signs of skin aging, Korda also incorporates ISDIN Melatonik night serum, Melaclear brightening serum and K-Ox Eyes under-eye cream in her daily skincare regimen.
"I'm out in the sun most days and I trust that ISDIN has my skin protected, especially because the products are dermatologist recommended," said Jessica Korda, American professional golfer. "I love the new ISDIN tinted sunscreen, Eryfotona Ageless, because the 100% mineral SPF 50 sunscreen is lightweight, doesn't clog my pores, and the tint is really flattering, so I especially like to use it for tournaments."
All ISDIN products are available through select dermatologists, or online at www.isdin.com/us.
About ISDIN®
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ISDIN® is an International laboratory specialized in innovative solutions for major dermatological needs and pathologies. It is a joint venture between the international business groups Puig and Esteve, leaders in the cosmetic, perfume and pharmaceutical industries.
Constant innovation and research share a common objective: development of products at the forefront of dermatology, advanced formulas and new textures. With a broad experience in all major pathologies and with a portfolio of treatment and adjuvant therapy products focused on the prescription and recommendation by healthcare professionals, ISDIN nowadays leads the skincare sector and is the #1 dermatological brand in Spain.
ISDIN is present in over 40 countries worldwide across Europe, Latin America, North America and South Africa, including 14 subsidiaries in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, China and the US.
