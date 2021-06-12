SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sacramento, California-based iSmile Dental Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has acquired Dental Savings International based in Union City, New Jersey.
"The addition of Dental Savings International, along with their entire east coast team, complements iSmile's long term strategy to offer customers a growing inventory of quality dental products, at discount prices, with ever-shrinking delivery times," said Bryan Shields, President and CEO of iSmile.
Outgoing Dental Savings International CEO, Laurens van Hees, "The Dental Savings team has always had the same unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction as iSmile. We all believe our customers deserve the best service and pricing on the quality dental products they use every day. Now, with locations on both the east and west coast, iSmile will be able to better service dental office customers with discounted pricing and quicker delivery."
iSmile stocks and ships more than 7,000 dental consumables and disposables with a tenured team of knowledgeable Account Managers serving thousands of dental practices, dental schools, and clinics nationwide.
To learn about iSmile Dental Products and to join our growing list of dental office customers, please visit our website at http://www.ismiledentalproducts.com or call us at (888) 745-iSDP (4737).
For more information, contact Bryan Shields at (916) 928-0359 x100 or bshields@ismiledp.com.
About iSmile Dental Products
iSmile Dental Products was founded in 2008 by Bryan Shields focusing on providing dentists, dental schools, and clinics with a source for quality consumables and disposables at economical prices. Mr. Shields is a dental industry veteran having worked in senior level executive positions at several dental product distributors. iSmile Dental Products is headquartered in Sacramento, CA and sources its line of quality disposables directly from the factories and passes the savings to its customers.
