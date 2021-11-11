TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Agile at Scale. The Agile at Scale specialization is a validation of Isos Technology's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.
The Atlassian Agile at Scale Specialization program launched on May 11th, 2021, and Isos has since completed all of the requirements necessary to become a specialized partner.
"Atlassian would like to recognize Isos Technology, who is now a process-certified, scaled agile practitioner with proven experience in enterprise methodology and change management to guide enterprise customers through their agile journey with Jira Align," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels.
"We're thrilled to be recognized as an Atlassian Specialized Partner in Agile at Scale," said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. "This is a huge achievement for our team of agile experts and underscores the value of the enterprise agile services we provide. Our goal is to help as many organizations as possible increase customer satisfaction, improve operations, and enhance their ability to deliver."
About Isos Technology
Isos Technology helps the companies that are changing the world. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, we make organizations' Atlassian tools work more efficiently and effectively for them, with the least amount of disruption, so that they can focus on their business priorities. Since 2005, our Atlassian-certified team has tackled some of the toughest problems companies face across ITSM, Scaled Agile, DevOps, Cloud, migrations, and integrations, and helped hundreds of organizations in both the private and public sector get the most value out of their technology investment. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos Technology has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in both the ITSM and Enterprise categories, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.
Media Contact
Lexi Hocker, Isos Technology, 1 8559244767, lexi.hocker@isostech.com
SOURCE Isos Technology