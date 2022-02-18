iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 By iStar Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Common Stock and Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2022. The dividends are all payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record on March 1, 2022.

Series of Stock

Liquidation

Preference

Dividend

Per Share

Common Stock (STAR)

N/A

$0.125

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.50

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.478125

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.46875

 

*     *     *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-declares-quarterly-common-dividend-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301484926.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.