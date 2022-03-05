HOBOKEN, N.J., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a leading NYC area business technology and cyber security expert, is pleased to announce that Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the ChannelPro SMB Forum in Newark, N.J., on March 8-9.
The ChannelPro SMB Forum offers IT integrators, managed services providers, consultants, and VARs two days of educational content designed to help drive business growth. Mazzanti will be featured in a panel discussion on the topic of Profiting from Cloud Computing.
Interested parties can use Promo Code CMVIP to Register at no cost for the ChannelPro SMB Forum Northeast at the Renaissance Newark Airport Hotel in Newark, N.J.
Carl Mazzanti
Carl Mazzanti is the Co-founder and President of eMazzanti Technologies, Microsoft's 4X Partner of the Year, 9X Inc. 5000 list honoree and the #1 ranked NYC Area MSP. His company specializes in IT security, cloud solutions, outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support. A frequent business conference speaker and technology talk show guest, Carl has often contributed at Microsoft-focused events.
"Carl Mazzanti is a recognized thought leader in the SMB channel, so we're grateful to have him on our stage sharing valuable insights with our audience," says Michael Siggins, ChannelPro's president and publisher.
2022 ChannelPro SBM Forum
The all-new 2022 ChannelPro SBM Forum is taking place in-person in six cities throughout the U.S. The two-day event series features workshops and educational sessions presented by industry-leading experts and channel professionals designed to provide actionable, business-building advice for integrators and managed IT service providers.
New this year at all six locations are two hands-on workshops for attendees. On the pre-day throughout the year, Titanium sponsor Dell Expert Network will be conducting a sales and marketing workshop that will include a Dell Solutions showcase of the latest technology and a $1,000 cash giveaway.
The main day this year will feature a social media workshop led by experts from channel legend Janet Schijn's JS Group. Attendees will learn proven, practical techniques used by social selling masters, and get free access to an extensive series of online follow-up lessons.
The lineup of educational sessions addresses the top issues MSPs care about, including recruiting and hiring, security, growth strategies, and making money with cloud infrastructure as a service. The sessions will be delivered in interactive, informative, and fun-filled formats attendees won't find at any other industry event.
Vendor Expo
In Newark and at every event throughout the year, attendees will be able to browse the vendor expo and network with peers. All events kick-off with an evening reception after the pre-day workshop.
Partner with Business Technology and Cyber Security Experts
For 20 years, eMazzanti Technologies has helped business leaders navigate the business technology and cyber security landscape to grow revenues and protect business assets. With a new paradigm in business IT, eMazzanti encourages firms to update their technology and cyber security strategies to be prepared.
In addition to this event, to assist business leaders the company offers easy access to cloud, cybersecurity, executive, and business educational content.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
