SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

You are invited to ltaú Day 2021

Save the date

June 2nd

9am to 12pm

Brazilian time (GMT -3)

Learn more about our business and how we are building the bank of the future.

Join our live event* where we will bring together our senior management and host an open Q&A session.

*In portuguese with subtitles and translation to english

First time ever and fully digital event.

Click here and register

Participants

Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal

Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors

Milton Maluhy Filho

CEO

AII the Executive Committee members

Visit our new lnvestor Relations website and stay updated about ltaú Unibanco and the event:

itau.com.br/investor-relations

Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

CisionView original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-day-2021-save-the-date-301290272.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

