SÃO PAULO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 1st quarter of 2021 ending March 31, 2021 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls on the result will be held on Tuesday, May 04 in Portuguese at 09:00 a.m. (EDT) and in English at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

                                                                                                                                        

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

