SÃO PAULO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Q21 results to be disclosed soon.

Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 10th after trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our 2021 results and 2022 guidance in a new format with a Q&A session at the end.

Check out the speakers:

  • _Milton Maluhy Filho

    Chief executive officer (CEO)
  • _Alexandre Zancani

    Credit products (for individuals, mortgage, auto loans, consórcio, payroll loans, credit recovery, and digital clients acquisition)
  • Alexsandro Broedel

    CFO
  • André Rodrigues

    Retail banking, digital channels, UX, insurance and CRM
  • _André Sapoznik

    Payment, Operations and Marketing
  • _Carlos Constantini

    Wealth management services
  • _Matias Granata

    CRO
  • _Flavio Souza

    Itaú BBA
  • _Ricardo Guerra

    CIO
  • _Renato Lulia

    IRO

Friday

February 11, 2022 at 08:00 a.m. EST

in Portuguese and in English

