SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, the leading cross-channel platform for unified customer experiences, today revealed that Netflix Global CMO, Bozoma Saint John is the headlining keynote speaker for Activate Live, Iterable's annual growth marketing conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, April 7 from 8:00 am - 2:30 pm PT.
Activate Live is hosted in a truly interactive environment. The one-day conference will include tailored sessions featuring the dreamers, builders, and makers of some of the world's most compelling marketing campaigns who are ready to share their insights on how to create a quality, authentic customer experience. Bozoma Saint John will kick off the conference at 8 am PT with a fireside chat on customer experience and inclusive marketing, alongside VP of Demand Generation and Customer Marketing at Iterable, Tasha Reasor.
"We are beyond honored to welcome Bozoma Saint John, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix, as the keynote speaker at this year's Activate Live," said Justin Zhu, co-founder and CEO of Iterable. "We value authenticity, innovation and strategy when creating memorable customer experiences, and we admire how Bozoma Saint John champions this approach with tenacity. We can't wait to hear from Bozoma, as she shares her insights with Tasha."
Bozoma Saint John came to her post at Netflix in June 2020. She previously held the same role at Endeavor after serving as the first-ever Chief Brand Officer at Uber. Her 20-year marketing career also includes tenures as Head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes, and Head of the Music and Entertainment Marketing Group at Pepsi-Cola North America. Bozoma has been recognized for her breakthrough work by both the industry and her peers, having been inducted into the American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement in 2014. Additionally, Bozoma serves on the boards of Girls Who Code and Vital Voices and in March 2017, she was named as a Henry Crown Fellow by the Aspen Institute. She holds a BA in English and African American Studies from Wesleyan University. With a wide range of industry experience, Bozoma has a track record of impact and innovation in marketing, and truly understands what it means to design and develop authentic customer-brand relationships.
"I can't wait to chat with Bozoma at Activate Live," said Tasha Reasor, VP of Demand Generation and Customer Marketing at Iterable. "The triumphs and challenges she has encountered in her career are an inspiring, critical piece to her narrative and how she approaches her work. She understands the role personalization, emotion and inclusivity play in marketing and how they should be carefully considered and applied to the customer experience. We look forward to her thoughtful insights!"
With the unprecedented amount of change experienced this year, marketers have had to innovate swiftly to reach customers. Activate Live will bring together those marketers who rose to the challenge—the industry's top dreamers, makers, builders. Attendees will have opportunities to meet these leaders, expand their network, speak with key Iterable executives, and hear from exceptional speakers who will take audiences through building and executing memorable and authentic customer experiences.
