SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iterable, the cross-channel platform that powers unified and memorable customer experiences, has appointed Markita Jack as Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Markita will lead programs to build on Iterable's dedication to diversity and belonging and its commitment to being a people-first organization.
Markita joins Iterable with over 17 years of human resources experience, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at First Horizon Bank. In this capacity, Markita managed the design and execution of various DEI programs in support of the company's strategic priorities. As a part of the First Horizon team, Markita explored and implemented cutting-edge methods for diversity initiatives, to include leveraging heat maps and analytics to prioritize drivers of DEI objectives. This work was instrumental in building a dynamic and inclusive culture.
"Diversity in thought — a byproduct of a diverse workforce — is a prerequisite for innovation. We remain focused on setting a high standard for our industry by putting diversity and inclusivity at the top of our agenda, and encouraging others to do the same," said Andrew Boni, co-founder, President, and CEO of Iterable. "Markita brings a wealth of experience and will take our commitment to equity and belonging to the next level as we continue to scale. With the shift to hybrid work models and the reimagining of what a 'workplace' looks like, we have a unique opportunity to build inclusive systems and cultures that ensure everyone is able to thrive and get their best work done."
Iterable's mission to connect people with products that bring them joy informs and inspires its DEI efforts. The company applies this same mission-driven lens to its DEI strategy, creating an environment that celebrates all dimensions of diversity and promotes equity and inclusion to realize the full potential of every member of the Iterable community.
"Iterable is committed to building a diverse workforce that is representative of all types of people and fostering an inclusive culture that empowers employees to have a voice, contribute, and collaborate," said Markita Jack, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Iterable. "Iterable is committed to connecting employees with careers that give them a sense of purpose and bring them joy. I'm excited to apply my passion and experience at Iterable and support each team member on the journey to understanding the role diversity, equity, and inclusion plays in connecting us to each other and the global community."
To pave the way for even more equality at Iterable, and keeping in line with the shift to remote work, Iterable is adjusting and augmenting several workplace policies. Starting in 2022, Iterable will be instituting a hybrid work model where employees can work from the office, home, or a combination of the two.
Iterable has also initiated several other policies to encourage inclusivity and community in a hybrid environment, as well as to empower each team member to accomplish their best work wherever they are located. These new policies are in addition to existing competitive paid parental leave and affinity group programs. They include:
- Geoneutral Pay - Iterable recently moved to a single geographical compensation band for all of its employees regardless of location, enhancing the ability to attract and retain top talent across diverse markets and open up opportunities in traditionally underserved locations.
- Fertility and Adoption Assistance - Employees have access to fertility reimbursement, adoption assistance and surrogacy benefits, including financial reimbursement and adoption leave.
- Allyship Training - Interactive workshops to expand manager's knowledge of allyship and unconscious bias to understand how they can create inclusive environments.
- DEI Office Hours and Focus Groups - Regularly scheduled office hours and focus groups to gather employee feedback to inform the company's DEI strategy.
Iterable is a cross-channel platform that powers unified customer experiences and empowers marketers to create, optimize, and measure relevant interactions and experiences customers love. Leading brands, like Zillow, DoorDash, Calm, and Box, choose Iterable to power world-class customer experiences throughout the entire lifecycle.
