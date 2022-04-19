Short-term rental management franchise now serves Boston and Plymouth
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in greater Boston now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Boston – owned and managed by Jim and Jessica Wood – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Boston, Plymouth, and the surrounding areas and coastal communities. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"We are excited to bring a technologically advanced short-term property management solution to the Boston area," said Jim Wood, iTrip Boston co-owner. "We look forward to partnering with homeowners to ensure their property achieves its investment potential and guests have enjoyable stays. The Boston/Plymouth area has much to offer guests in ways of experiences and history."
The Massachusetts expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," said Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
The greater Boston areas is one of the most popular urban destinations in the U.S. Its rich history pairs well with entertainment, beautiful scenery and exciting things to do, creating a prime vacation spot year-round. Plus, there are museums, sports and delicious local food.
To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Boston at 617-744-3390 (Local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 85 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
Media Contact
Jim Wood, iTrip Vacations Boston, 617-744-3390, boston@itrip.net
SOURCE iTrip Vacations Boston