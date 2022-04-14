Short-term rental management leader expands options in Arizona
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is thrilled to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Scottsdale has expanded into Glendale and Peoria located in metro Phoenix.
The full-service short-term rental property management program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"Since 2017, our team has seen much success while managing vacation rentals in Scottsdale," says Berne Fleming, iTrip Scottsdale owner. "This success has given us the opportunity to expand into other areas ideal for short-term rental investors and second homeowners. We're excited to bring our program and reputation for five-star service to Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix."
The Arizona expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," says Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Those who travel to Glendale and Peoria enjoy sports and golf courses, but visitors will also find museums, live performances, shopping, lakes and parks. Glendale, Peoria and Phoenix all offer family-friendly events as well.
To learn more about the full-service property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Scottsdale at 602-900-1833 (local) or 888-456-8234 (toll-free).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 80 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for four consecutive years.
Media Contact
Berne Fleming, iTrip Vacations Scottsdale, 602-900-1833, scottsdaleinfo@itrip.net
SOURCE iTrip Vacations Scottsdale