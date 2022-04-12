Short-term rental management franchise now serves Hot Springs and Little Rock
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --iTrip Vacations® is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Arkansas now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations Central Arkansas – owned and managed by Grant Blodgett – has launched as the newest iTrip destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village and Little Rock. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems.
"I have had a success with real estate investments and as corporate life got more unfulfilling, I wanted to pursue that industry," says Grant Blodgett, iTrip Central Arkansas owner. "iTrip allows me to create a business that is backed by industry-leading marketing and software technology. I look forward to the opportunity to be a trustworthy partner to short-term rental homeowners and investors while delivering high-quality experiences to guests who visit Central Arkansas."
The Arkansas expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," says Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Central Arkansas consists of two scenic destinations full of adventure and things to do. Hot Springs is home to relaxing bathhouses, a casino and horse track, museums, and parks. Little Rock, located east of Hot Springs, has museums, live entertainment, trails and nightlife.
To learn more about the full-service rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Birmingham at 501-241-4065 (Local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,000 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 85 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
