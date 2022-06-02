Vacation rental management leader brings new options to Texas
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations DFW is excited to announce short-term rental property owners and guests in Dallas and Arlington, Texas, now benefit from world-class property management and customer service. iTrip Vacations DFW – owned and managed by Jeff and Deanna Reed – has expanded their service area to include Dallas, Irving, Arlington and the lake regions in North Texas.
"Expanding into greater Dallas just made sense to us," said Jeff Reed, iTrip Vacations DFW co-owner. "We have always enjoyed going to Dallas for events and outings, and with all the Dallas sports teams and activities here, it was a good fit. We look forward to operating and bringing iTrip's short-term rental management knowledge and experience to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area."
The full-service program increases net rental income and guest reviews, while providing marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning, and automatic-response systems. The Texas expansion is part of a growing number of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations continues to experience growth despite the pandemic and travel restrictions, showing that our business model focuses on innovation, automation and industry-leading technology," said Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Dallas-Fort Worth is a vibrant metro area and one of the most exciting destinations in Texas. Visitors come to DFW for professional sports, outdoor recreation, museums, family-friendly attractions, lake living, shopping and delicious local food.
To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations DFW at 817-840-6737 (local) or 888-220-2596 (toll-free).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a national leader in short-term rental property management. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 destinations in North America, while enhancing experiences through affordable luxury accommodations and custom programs.
