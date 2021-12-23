NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations, a short-term rental property management company with more than 3,000 homes, announced that select rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott International (HVMI) starting December 20, 2021.
Launched in May 2019, Homes & Villas by Marriott International is a curated and growing collection of 50,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 500+ prime destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety, and amenity standards. It is also the only home rental offering to participate in the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays.
Homes & Villas by Marriott International will feature iTrip Vacations' homes in approximately 100 cities across North America, including beach destinations, urban cities and mountain towns. iTrip manages short-term rentals across the U.S. and in Canada.
Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott International portfolio, iTrip Vacations' rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.
"We are pleased to be part of a select group of properties handpicked by Marriott to be listed on their HVMI platform," said Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "As a franchisor of short-term rental property management companies, iTrip shares in Marriott's strong commitment to high consumer standards of cleanliness and well-maintained properties that will maximize the consumer's overall positive experience. Working with the HVMI team, it is clear they share our core values of integrity, respect and client interest first, and we look forward to a lasting partnership."
Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted by iTrip Vacations include:
- Support from a local property manager who lives in the area
- 24/7 support and check-in
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Premium bed linens and towels
- Premium bath amenities
- Child-friendly items upon request, such as highchairs and travel cribs
Homes & Villas by Marriott International marks Marriott International's entrance into the home rental space. The curated selection of homes aims to connect travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world and sets the stage for guests' most treasured travel moments - home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends. Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram and Facebook, or visit http://www.homes-and-villas.marriott.com.
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a national leader in short-term rental property management. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 85 franchise destinations in North America, while enhancing experiences through affordable highly curated, luxury accommodations and custom programs.
