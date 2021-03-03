AZOUR, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.
Highlights of full year 2020
- Number of subscribers reached 1,768,000 at year-end;
- Revenue of $245.6 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $60.8 million;
- Generated $60.1 million in full year operating cash flow;
- Year-end net cash and marketable securities of $24.3 million;
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020
- Improved results versus the prior quarter, as the Company continues to successfully overcome some of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic;
- Net increase in aftermarket subscribers of 21,000 and net decrease in OEM subscribers of 5,000;
- Revenue of $63.6 million, up 5.4% sequentially;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million, up 10% sequentially;
- Generated $16.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $10 million;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very happy with the continued improvement in our results which outperformed our expectations, particularly the sequential growth in revenue and EBITDA. We are also pleased with our highest-ever full year operating cash flow of $60 million. This is despite a difficult year for everyone, demonstrating the resilience and stability of our business even in the toughest of times. Our improving financial performance into the fourth quarter as well as our after-market net subscriber growth of 21,000, a growth rate we typically expect in normal times, demonstrate that Ituran is well on the way to recovery. We expect the positive trend to continue in the quarters ahead."
Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Given the improvements in our business and the strong cash generation, the Board decided to renew our dividend payments, while maintaining a level of conservatism, as long as the pandemic impact continues globally. We look forward to sharing the ongoing fruits of our success with our shareholders."
Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "I am confident that Ituran is emerging from this period in a much stronger position with a platform for long-term sustainable and profitable growth for the years ahead."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $63.6 million, a decrease of 3% compared with revenues of $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The revenue level was impacted by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic on new car sales in the regions in which Ituran operates. Furthermore, the higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms. In local currency terms, fourth quarter revenue increased by 2.6% year-over-year.
72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $45.8 million, a decrease of 8% over fourth quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees were at the same level as that of the fourth quarter last year.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,768,000 as of December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of 16,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 21,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 5,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $17.9 million, an increase of 12.7% compared with that of the fourth quarter of 2019.
Gross profit for the quarter was $29.5 million (46.4% of revenues), a 3% decrease compared with gross profit of $30.5 million (46.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.5%, compared with 54.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 25.6%, compared with 22.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating income for the quarter was $12.1 million (19.0% of revenues) compared with an operating loss of $16.4 million, in the fourth quarter of last year.
It is noted that fourth quarter 2019 operating expenses included an impairment loss of $26.2 million related to the acquisition of Road Track Holdings. Excluding this impairment loss, the operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.8 million (15.0% of revenues) and compared with this figure, operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 grew by 23%.
In local currency terms and excluding last year's fourth quarter impairment, the operating income would have grown by 33%.
EBITDA for the quarter was $16.6 million (26.1% of revenues) compared with an EBITDA loss of $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Excluding the above-mentioned fourth quarter 2019 impairment, EBITDA for that quarter was $15.5 million (24.0% of revenues). Therefore EBITDA for the current quarter grew by 7%. In local currency terms, the EBITDA would have increased by 17% year over year.
Financial expense for the quarter was $2.2 million compared with a financial income of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The financial expense in the quarter was impacted by non-cash expenses, primarily due to exchange rate changes on Ituran's US dollar cash holdings in Israel as well as the change in market value of SaverOne, while the financial income last year was as a result of the change in obligation to purchase the non-controlling interest of Road Track in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.8 million (10.7% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.33. This is compared to a net loss of $15.3 million and loss per share of $0.73 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16.5 million.
Full Year 2020 Results
Revenues for 2020 was $245.6 million, 12% below the $279.3 million reported in 2019.
The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the 2020 versus 2019 reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, revenue decreased by 6% year over year.
74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $182.9 million, representing a decrease of 11% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees were at a similar level to those of 2019.
Product revenues were $62.7 million, representing a decrease of 16% compared with the same period last year.
Gross profit for the year was $115.5 million (47.0% of revenues). This represents a decrease of 11% compared with gross profit of $130.5 million (46.7% of revenues) in 2019. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 55.5%, compared with 56.0% in 2019. The gross margin on products was 22.2%, compared with 21.4% in 2019.
Operating profit for 2020 was $27.8 million (11.3% of revenues) an increase of 23% compared with operating profit of $22.7 million (8.1% of revenues) in 2019. In local currency terms, the operating profit increased by 38% year-over-year. Excluding the impairments in both 2019 and 2020, the operating profit in local currency terms decreased by 7%.
EBITDA for 2020 was $46.7 million (19.0% of revenues), an increase of 3% compared to $45.5 million (16.3% of revenues) in 2019. In local currency terms, the EBITDA increased by 16% year-over-year. Excluding the impairments in both 2019 and 2020, the adjusted EBITDA in local currency terms decreased by 7% .
Net income in 2020 was $16.1 million (6.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.77, compared with net income of $6.9 million (2.5% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.33 in 2019.
Cash flow from operations for the year was $60.1 million.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.
Dividend
For the fourth quarter of 2020, a dividend of $10.0 million was declared.
The Board decided to restart dividend payments to shareholders and resumed a new policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
US dollars
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
72,183
53,964
Investments in marketable securities
6,663
358
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
39,343
45,090
Other current assets
38,624
49,201
Inventories
22,622
25,537
179,435
174,150
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
908
1,666
Investments in other companies
1,263
3,260
Other non-current assets
2,953
3,365
Deferred income taxes
11,910
10,385
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
13,558
11,476
30,592
30,152
Property and equipment, net
37,653
48,866
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
5,548
12,626
Intangible assets, net
19,382
23,355
Goodwill
39,862
50,086
Total assets
312,472
339,235
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
US dollars
December 31,
(in thousands)
2020
2019
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
20,388
18,110
Accounts payable
19,716
22,656
Deferred revenues
24,351
29,146
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
10,595
-
Other current liabilities
37,677
31,153
112,727
101,065
Long-term liabilities
Long term loan
34,068
49,803
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
19,715
17,000
Deferred income taxes
2,494
2,867
Deferred revenues
8,536
9,763
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
2,692
10,839
Others non-current liabilities
2,341
241
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
-
11,743
69,846
102,256
Stockholders' equity
127,192
129,330
Non-controlling interests
2,707
6,584
Total equity
129,899
135,914
Total liabilities and equity
312,472
339,235
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
US dollars
US dollars
( in thousands except per share data)
Year ended
Three months period
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Telematics services
182,944
204,728
45,759
49,642
Telematics products
62,683
74,604
17,854
15,849
245,627
279,332
63,613
65,491
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
81,365
90,158
20,812
22,661
Telematics products
48,747
58,656
13,289
12,338
130,112
148,814
34,101
34,999
Gross profit
115,515
130,518
29,512
30,492
Research and development expenses
12,767
13,913
2,808
3,578
Selling and marketing expenses
11,014
12,778
2,586
3,185
General and administrative expenses
49,705
55,166
12,070
14,011
Impairment of goodwill
10,508
12,292
-
12,292
Impairment of intangible assets and Other expenses (income), net
3,690
13,715
(22)
13,787
Operating income (loss)
27,831
22,654
12,070
(16,361)
Other income (expenses), net
(272)
(26)
(277)
11
Financing income (expenses), net
1,480
576
(2,171)
3,277
Income (loss) before income tax
29,039
23,204
9,622
(13,073)
Income tax expenses
(10,856)
(12,234)
(2,261)
(1,365)
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net
(842)
(3,203)
16
(422)
Net income (loss) for the period
17,341
7,767
7,377
(14,860)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(1,218)
(878)
(555)
(401)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
16,123
6,889
6,822
(15,261)
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Company's stockholders
0.77
0.33
0.33
(0.73)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)
20,813
21,037
20,813
20,875
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
US dollars
US dollars
Year ended
Three months period
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
17,341
7,767
7,377
(14,860)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,831
22,843
4,521
5,633
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
(266)
26
157
3
Loss (gain) in respect of marketable securities and other investments
(4,101)
241
858
31
Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement
1,445
1,094
95
(200)
Share in losses in (gains of) affiliated company, net
842
3,203
(16)
422
Deferred income taxes
(2,158)
(2,246)
(914)
(2,498)
Capital losses on sale of property and equipment, net
199
112
81
65
Decrease in accounts receivable
4,496
10,704
2,991
4,178
Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets
3,064
2,021
(1,583)
906
Decrease in inventories
3,120
3,815
1,295
197
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(658)
(1,125)
(856)
2,434
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
(5,367)
(7,392)
154
(302)
Decrease in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
(848)
(3,215)
(168)
(4,182)
Impairment of goodwill
10,508
12,292
-
12,292
Impairment of other intangible assets
3,661
13,862
-
13,862
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
9,959
(4,323)
2,506
(982)
Net cash provided by operating activities
60,068
59,679
16,498
16,999
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement, net of withdrawals
(1,148)
(1,191)
(358)
(74)
Capital expenditures
(10,234)
(18,310)
(2,728)
(4,652)
Investments in affiliated and other companies
(557)
(284)
(12)
(100)
Proceed from (repayment of) long term deposit
(32)
(16)
11
67
Sale of (investment in) marketable securities
269
1,298
-
(156)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
223
216
-
13
Net cash used in investment activities
(11,479)
(18,287)
(3,087)
(4,902)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long term credit
(18,157)
(8,938)
(4,804)
(4,502)
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
1,186
(2,167)
(1,428)
(2,554)
Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests
(750)
-
-
-
Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary
-
(6,001)
-
(2,500)
Dividend paid
(9,967)
(19,848)
-
(5,050)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(1,761)
(1,973)
(300)
(416)
Net cash used in in financing activities
(29,449)
(38,927)
(6,532)
(15,022)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(921)
101
3,468
635
Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
18,219
2,566
10,347
(2,290)
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
53,964
51,398
61,836
56,254
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
72,183
53,964
72,183
53,964
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
During 2020, one of the Company's subsidiary declare a dividend that include an amount of US$ 3.4 million to non-controlling interests.
