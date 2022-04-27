Marcelo J. Barrionuevo, M.D., IVF FLORIDA physician, presents a keynote address at the South Florida Fertility Expo on family-building options for those facing infertility
MARGATE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marcelo Barrionuevo, M.D., a fertility specialist at IVF FLORIDA, has been invited to be a keynote speaker at the Fifth Annual South Florida Fertility Expo on Saturday, April 30, 2022. During the event, Dr. Barrionuevo will be discussing fertility preservation, and family planning using third-party reproduction options, including donor egg, donor sperm, donor embryos, and surrogacy. He will present his keynote discussions in Spanish and English.
The South Florida Fertility Expo is a one-day event that gathers information seekers interested in fertility, health and wellness, and fertility funding options. The event will feature more than 50 exhibitors, interactive workshops, and panel discussions on family building and fertility topics.
A new feature to this year's program is a Spanish-only workshop, which includes speakers and experts delivering topics for Spanish-speaking attendees. During this workshop, Dr. Barrionuevo will discuss fertility preservation, and the process of using egg donation, sperm donation, and embryo donation to build families. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about IVF FLORIDA, donor success rates, and choosing a donor.
IVF FLORIDA's Dr. Barrionuevo is subspecialty certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. He earned his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires Medical School in Argentina. Dr. Barrionuevo completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Sinai Hospital of Detroit in Detroit, Michigan. He then completed a fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa, Florida.
Dr. Barrionuevo received several teaching and clinical excellence awards. He has presented numerous times at national and international meetings and has authored multiple publications. He has also received mentorship and patient care awards, including the 2022 Castle Connelly Top Doctors for Infertility honors. Dr. Barrionuevo sees patients at IVF FLORIDA's Coral Gables, Pembroke Pines, and Margate offices.
The Fifth Annual South Florida Fertility Expo is open to the public. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit southfloridafertilityexpo.com.
To learn more about fertility and family building options with Dr. Barrionuevo or any other IVF FLORIDA physician, schedule an appointment by calling 954-247-6200 or visit ivfflorida.com.
IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates has been providing fertility treatments in South Florida since 1986. Our IVF clinic was among the first in the region, and we have been a leader in the field ever since. We have six convenient locations throughout South Florida, including Coral Gables, Pembroke Pines, Margate, Boca Raton, Wellington, and Jupiter. IVF FLORIDA is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. For more information, call 954-247-6200 or visit ivfflorida.com.
Media Contact
Tina Barnett, https://ivfflorida.com/, 954-673-5585, tina.barnett@ivfflorida.com
SOURCE IVF FLORIDA