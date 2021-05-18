LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Built on our 35-year history of achievements and innovation in fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, these services have made our sample management programs and KnippeRx, our specialty pharmacy services division, leaders in their respective channels," states Mike Laferrera, President and CEO of J. Knipper and Company. "Now, we have expanded them to offer clients even greater efficiency, service and quality."
The comprehensive line up of Knipper 3PL services includes trade-focused warehousing and distribution – cGMP, VAWD and 21 CFR Part 11 compliant, automated pick and pack (Perfect Pick®), Pick to Light and DSCSA Serialization service.
Its warehousing facilities include 800,000 square feet in multiple facilities, 20,000 square feet of dedicated refrigerated warehouse space, 12,500 square feet of dedicated space for DEA controlled substances Schedule III, IIIN, IV and V, as well as biometric access for DEA cages and automated temperature and humidity control.
Knipper 3PL customer & financial services features account setup and management, order-to-cash, contract management and chargebacks. Among the many additional services available from Knipper 3PL are product launch commercialization, Alternative Distribution Models and Direct to Patient Models.
Built on an impeccable regulatory compliance record, Knipper 3PL is a licensed wholesaler or third-party logistics provider in all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories, and is registered with the FDA as a re-packager and re-labeler for drugs and devices.
Chris Dillon, the General Manager for the Company's 3PL business unit, will lead projects focused on both strategic imperatives and tactical implementation that will support the high-growth trajectory for Knipper's 3PL services.
"I'm excited to be with Knipper as it continues to further expand its leadership in healthcare support solutions," comments Chris. "I look forward to working closely with our entire 3PL team in providing agile and scalable programs that serve each client's unique needs and goals." Chris has more than four decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical, medical device, and IT healthcare industries, including sales and marketing, product development, market access strategies, and strategic business development within the 3PL space.
"We are thrilled to have Chris Dillon heading up our Knipper 3PL division," adds Mike Laferrera. "Knipper is experiencing year-over-year growth, so it's critical to have a proven leader with Chris' experience and achievements of industry-best client satisfaction. We are ready to change the way our clients think about how tailored, end-to-end 3PL solutions can benefit them."
About J. Knipper and Company, Inc.
For 35 years, J. Knipper and Company, Inc. has been purpose-built on a strong foundation of healthcare service, support, and excellence. It is a leader in the arena of sampling distribution, prescriber validation, sample accountability, web-ordering solutions and third-party logistics. The company has locations throughout New Jersey, Indiana, and California. For more information on J. Knipper and Company, please visit http://www.knipper.com.
