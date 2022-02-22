LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T3 Sixty, a real estate management consulting and analytics firm, has named company president Jack Miller as CEO, effective May 3, 2022. He will take over the role from real estate industry icon Stefan Swanepoel, who founded the influential company in 1998 and led it as CEO since. Miller, who has been with T3 Sixty since 2013, will continue to hold the president role and report to Swanepoel, who will move to executive chairman and remain the firm's largest shareholder.
Miller, whom Swanepoel considers a protégé, has two decades of real estate industry experience and has held management and executive roles in real estate franchising, franchise ownership, brokerages and management consulting organizations. With a formal education in electrical and computer engineering, Miller becomes the company's second CEO in a quarter century. All 12 T3 Sixty business units, the majority of which are led by one of the six associate partners in the company – Dean Cottrill, Travis Saxton, Kelly White, Paul Hagey, Darlene Lyons and Mitch Robinson – will report to Miller.
The appointment coincides with a number of other company promotions. Tinus Swanepoel, eldest son of Stefan Swanepoel, a partner and an 18-year veteran with the company, is being promoted to The Office of the President, and will work closely with Miller to oversee the data, publishing and events business units.
In addition, Dean Cottrill, senior vice president and head of T3 Brokerage Consulting, and Travis Saxton, senior vice president and head of T3 Technology Consulting, have been promoted to executive vice president of their respective divisions, in recognition of their huge contributions to the company. Paul Hagey, who has served four years as executive editor under Swanepoel, takes over as the new editor-in-chief of all T3 publications.
These promotions come in the midst of significant growth in T3 Sixty's scope and impact across its 12 business units. For example, T3 Talent, which provides the industry targeted executive search services, placed over 120 executives over the last two years, including a dozen CEO and other C-suite positions, while the T3 Events Group, which specializes in organizing and producing great industry events, will manage over 50,000 hotel rooms for companies such as eXp Realty, Weichert Realtors, Realty One Group, Sotheby's International Realty and Homes for Heroes this year.
"The vision to create a one-stop turnkey business management consultancy – Research and Analysis, Strategic Consulting, Management Mentoring, Executive Recruiting and Event Management – was adopted in the 2014 T3 Sixty business plan," said Stefan Swanepoel. "Today with nine partners, 12 business units, over 150 corporate clients, and an eight-figure annual revenue, T3 Sixty has become an integral part of the residential real estate industry."
Swanepoel, a 40-year real estate veteran and a CEO/president of a dozen companies, including a real estate franchisor, data company, REALTORⓇ Association, MLS and two brokerage companies, founded T3 Sixty in 1998. Miller joined the T3 family in 2013 after serving as chief technology officer at innovative independent brokerage The GoodLife Team and various senior technology and management roles at Keller Williams Realty. In 2015, Swanepoel promoted Miller to president of T3 Sixty and placed him on the track to become the company's next CEO. Miller's appointment will occur at T3 Sixty's annual real estate executive think-tank, the T3 Summit, in San Antonio, Texas, in early May.
"Jack has reached every goal set for him over the past seven years, and set numerous benchmarks required to excel at the highest level. I am extremely proud of how Jack has developed into one of the highest quality and most effective leaders in the residential real estate industry," Swanepoel said. "With Miller now only 48, T3 Sixty has an experienced powerhouse to serve the industry for the next 25 years."
T3 Sixty serves over 150 corporate clients at any given time, including companies such as Compass, Century 21, Sotheby's International Realty, Coldwell Banker, RE/MAX, NextHome, Realty One Group, Fathom Realty, Real Brokers, Zillow Group, MoxiWorks, Bright MLS, CoreLogic, CRMLS, LeadingRE, Howard Hanna Real Estate Group, Canadian Real Estate Association, DocuSign, Equifax and Facebook.
Most recognized for its publications and analytics, T3 Sixty is the publisher of the Swanepoel Trends Report, an annual analysis of the top trends shaping the industry now in its eighteenth year. Swanepoel's earliest studies of the U.S. real estate industry date back to the Real Estate Confronts series, the first of 10 studies launched in 1997. Subsequent transformative studies such as: Real Estate Confronts Technology (1999), Real Estate Confronts e-Consumer (2000), Real Estate Confronts Profitability (2002) and Real Estate Confronts the Future (2004) accurately identified and outlined trends a decade before they materialized. T3 Research has won best in class by Amazon, silver and bronze medals from AXIOM and gold from the Real Estate Editors Association.
T3 Sixty achieved market intelligence dominance in 2019 when it introduced the Real Estate Almanac, an annual compendium of data related to the industry's leading executives, brokerages, holding companies, franchisors, MLSs, local and state REALTORⓇ associations and technology service providers. The project began in 2014 with the launch of the SP 200, the ranking of the 200 most powerful leaders in the residential brokerage industry, and followed every year with the addition of another sector of the industry. The Real Estate Almanac tabulates and ranks thousands of key industry participants every year into a 400-page book, by far the largest and most significant of its kind in the industry.
With more than 55 books and reports under his belt as author, co-author and/or editor-in-chief, Stefan Swanepoel is the most prolific writer and researcher in the residential real estate brokerage industry, and as entrepreneur he guided T3 Sixty into becoming one of the most respected and trusted brands in the residential real estate industry in the United States.
About T3 Sixty
T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more, visit t360.com.
Chris Reilly, T3 Sixty, LLC, 949.397.2108, chris@t3sixty.com
SOURCE T3 Sixty, LLC