Jackie has worked at Lamacchia Realty for over 12 years in all different capacities and has now been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. In this new position, Jackie will be in charge of running the daily aspects of the company, implementing new initiatives, visualizing new strategies, and so much more for REALTORS®️, staff, and clients.
WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over 12 years, Jackie has worked at Lamacchia Realty, first joining as a receptionist, then as a top-producing listing agent, and eventually as a listing manager. She then transitioned to growing and developing the highly successful Business Development team prior to this new role. Jackie truly knows the company inside and out. In this new position, Jackie will be in charge of running the daily aspects of the company, implementing new initiatives, visualizing new strategies, and so much more for REALTORS®️, staff, and clients.
This allows Anthony Lamacchia, CEO and Broker/Owner of Lamacchia Realty, to be more focused on further growing the company, providing even more training to REALTORS®️ through Crush It In Real Estate, and bolstering the company's nationally recognized tools, services, and products. From her magnetic personality to her get-it-done attitude, to her immense dedication to the company, there is no one more fit to be in this position. To read the full press release, click here!
Media Contact
Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty, 1 8555107653, info@lamacchiarealty.com
SOURCE Lamacchia Realty