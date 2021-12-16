SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacko Law Group, PC ("JLG"), a San Diego-based law firm that provides securities and corporate counsel to the financial industry, announced today that it has added experienced mergers and acquisitions attorney R. Shea Lee Esq. with practice areas that include general securities regulatory compliance matters, intellectual property, labor and employment law and antitrust.
"In addition to her corporate experience, Shea also understands the nuances of managing complex governmental contracts, having served as a leading legal strategist in those realms," said Michelle L. Jacko, Founder and Managing Partner of Jacko Law Group, PC. "Shea brings unmatched contract interpretation, compliance and other contract and agreement dispute tactics to Jacko Law Group, and our clients will experience those benefits having her as senior counsel," Jacko added.
Prior to joining JLG, Ms. Lee served as Assistant General Counsel and Deputy Director for Grants & Finance for the Government of the District of Columbia (D.C.), where she led the transactions division and drafted, negotiated, and managed all contracts and grant agreements between D.C. and the federal government, nationwide nonprofit organizations, educational and medical institutions. She also oversaw federal and local compliance, healthcare, and immigration/refugee policy, regulations and legislation and advised executive staff on comments to the D.C. Council and U.S. Congress.
"My mission as an attorney has always been to provide extraordinary legal services," said R. Shea Lee, Senior Attorney at Jacko Law Group, PC. "The team at JLG is committed to the satisfaction and best interest of their clients, which is what drew me to the firm and the reason why I'm looking forward to my future here. The attorneys and staff at JLG are true professionals delivering superior legal services, and I will strive every day to also provide exceptional legal advice to assist clients in their varied legal transactions," Lee added.
Ms. Lee has also served as Senior Corporate Counsel at Monumental Sports and Entertainment, where she negotiated and reviewed corporate transactions related to partnerships, intellectual property, land use, real property, employment, and labor. She also played a vital role in negotiating corporate sponsorship agreements, commercial tenant leases and vendor agreements with massive global corporations, including McDonald's, Verizon Wireless and Toyota Motors.
Ms. Lee received her J.D. from Western Michigan University - Thomas M. Cooley of Law School with distinction, where she received the Certificate of Merit (Book Award). She also attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and was a Merit Scholarship recipient.
"I have worked with great leaders in the corporate, municipal and legal world and joining Michelle Jacko at the JLG is a continuation of my trend," added Lee. "Michelle is the most learned, erudite and efficient Securities Attorney and Counselor that I have ever encountered. It is a privilege and pleasure to work with and learn from her. I am looking forward to growing my expertise in this area of the law and fully contributing to the firm's mission to provide extraordinary legal and client services," said Lee.
Ms. Lee practices in the states of California, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. She is also a member of the Lawyer's Club of San Diego, Women's Bar Association, Military Spouses J.D. Network, and the National Conference of Women's Bar Associations. Ms. Lee is also an avid volunteer and has had an active role as a deployment support trainer with the U.S. Department of Defense.
About Jacko Law Group
Jacko Law Group, PC is a full-service dedicated team of professionals with extensive expertise in the securities, corporate and financial industries. Jacko Law Group, PC serves registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, private equity firms, hedge funds, investment companies, financial advisors and corporate organizations of all sizes across America with headquarters in San Diego and additional offices in other major markets, including Los Angeles and San Francisco. Jacko Law Group, PC offers tailored, comprehensive legal services to registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, private equity and hedge funds, financial professionals and organizations of all sizes. From SEC regulatory exams and investment adviser counsel to private equity concerns and general corporate counsel, our team is well-equipped to provide the sophisticated legal insight and advocacy our clients require. Jacko Law Group, PC, its Managing Partner & Founder, Michelle Jacko, and Junior Partner, Jennifer Trowbridge, are proud members of the National Association of Women Lawyers® (NAWL). Jacko Law Group, PC is a team of like-minded legal professionals, trusted partners and thought leaders who bring deep industry knowledge and experience to the table. For more information, please visit http://www.jackolg.com.
