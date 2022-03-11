MESA, Ariz., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owners' Counsel of America, a property rights organization fighting for private landowners nationwide, has elected attorney Anthony Misseldine to serve on its Board of Directors for 2022.
"We are thrilled to have such an experienced and talented lawyer as Tony on our Board. OCA is an organization devoted to providing the highest quality of legal services to property owners facing eminent domain takings across the country. The work that Tony is known for on behalf of the Arizona property owners he represents exemplifies the dedication and commitment that OCA lawyers bring to their practice and profession," shared Leslie Fields, Executive Director of Owners' Counsel of America.
Tony is a Shareholder at JacksonWhite Attorneys at Law, with offices throughout Arizona. He has been a leading trial litigation attorney for over 25 years. His practice focuses on the areas of eminent domain, land use, title disputes, real estate and other complex commercial lawsuits. Over the span of his professional career, Tony has handled many high-profile condemnation cases, including actions to acquire land for public buildings, electrical power plants, power lines, railroad corridors, access driveways, pipelines, and schools. Tony also represents property owners and businesses displaced by government takings of private property in administrative appeals and litigation over relocation entitlements and benefits. He has served as the exclusive Arizona Owner's Counsel of America ember for over 5 years.
About JacksonWhite Attorneys at Law
Founded in 1983, JacksonWhite, P.C. offers a full-range of services to assist individuals, families, and businesses with their legal needs. Since its inception, the Mesa law firm has grown steadily to include 22 highly experienced attorneys and over 40 paralegals, legal assistants, and staff. At this size, the firm is large enough to offer the efficiency and technical expertise of larger firms, yet small enough to provide clients with individualized, personalized attention. For more information on a specific attorney or area of practice, please visit http://www.jacksonwhitelaw.com.
About Owners' Counsel of America
Owners' Counsel of America is the only organization comprised of skilled attorneys with significant experience and dedication to representing private landowners. The Owners' Counsel of America network offers landowners a single source for locating an experienced condemnation attorney to assist with every stage of the eminent domain process – from pre-condemnation planning through litigation and appeal.
Media Contact
Liz Coyle, JacksonWhite Law, 1 4804641111, lcoyle@jacksonwhitelaw.com
SOURCE JacksonWhite Law