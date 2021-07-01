ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Booth Smith, P.C. is pleased to welcome Jake Evans as a Partner to further deepen the firm's business litigation, and public policy and regulatory practice.
Jake has a robust business litigation practice that focuses on disputes involving breach of contract and fiduciary duties, residential and commercial real estate, restrictive covenants, business dissolutions, partnerships and joint ventures, derivative corporate claims, note defaults and workouts, and intellectual property (IP), including patents, copyrights and trademarks. Jake represents clients as a first-chair litigator in these areas across industries.
Jake's regulatory and public policy practice involves counseling clients under investigation by state attorney general offices, U.S. attorney offices and other federal and state agencies, election law, including advising municipalities and counties on election law issues and representing candidates and concerned parties in cases involving election law, representing clients before state and local agencies, including licensing boards, commissions and procurement offices, and representing companies with government facing matters that implicate public interest and necessitate a carefully devised solution.
Jake is also Chairman of the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission (formerly called the State Ethics Commission), which oversees compliance and reporting requirements for officeholders, candidates and lobbyists, and is stepping down from that post on June 30. He is also Chairman of the Georgia Chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association and the Georgia Republican Party's Election Competence Task Force. He serves on the Georgia Bipartisan Task Force for Safe, Secure and Accessible Elections, the Georgia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, and the Advisory Council of the Atlanta Ballet.
"We are excited to bring Jake's energy, knowledge and relationships to the firm. His business litigation experience and experience with municipalities and government agencies at both the state and federal levels is a valuable asset for our clients," said John Hall, a Founding Partner of Hall Booth Smith.
Before joining HBS, Jake was a Partner at another Atlanta firm, where he built a flourishing practice that was predicated on providing solutions to clients facing complex problems.
"I look forward to working alongside the committed and enthusiastic team of attorneys at HBS, many of whom I have known and worked with over the years," Jake said. "Together, we will provide elite service to our clients by protecting their interests and paving the way for prosperity and growth within their companies and lives."
Jake earned a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Georgia. He has been recognized as a top lawyer and one of the most influential people in Georgia by numerous publications including the ALM Daily Report, James Magazine, Georgia Trend Magazine, The Legal 500, Outstanding Atlanta, Atlanta Business Chronicle, and Atlanta Magazine.
About Hall Booth Smith
Established in 1989, Hall Booth Smith, P.C. (HBS) is a full-service law firm with six regional offices strategically located throughout Georgia, as well as offices in Birmingham, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Miami, Tallahassee, Tampa, St. Petersburg and West Palm Beach, Florida; Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Saddle Brook, New Jersey; and New York City. Experienced across a wide range of legal disciplines, HBS attorneys pride themselves on providing knowledgeable, proactive, client-specific counsel to individuals, domestic and international corporations, state and federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The firm's promise: "Serving to Achieve Excellence." To learn more, please visit: http://www.hallboothsmith.com or connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hall-booth-smith-p-c-/
