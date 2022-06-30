Jake Garner has moved over to Provident, a leading manufacturer and distributor of pressroom products, as the new Northeast U.S. & Canadian Technical Sales Representative.
APPLETON, Wis., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The appointment of Jake Garner as Northeast U.S. & Canadian Technical Sales Rep for Provident, a leading manufacturer and distributor of pressroom products such as doctor blades, end seals, anilox cleaning products, Troika AniCam, Novation defect flagging systems, and more - is announced by Al Jasper, National Sales Manager for Provident.
Garner previously served as an East Coast Account Manager for Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. where he oversaw a territory of six states.
"Since joining Anderson & Vreeland three years ago as an Account Manager, Jake has demonstrated tremendous drive & determination to ensure his customers are provided with value-added service. Jake comes from printing; it's in his blood as he is the third generation in flexo," said Jasper.
In his new position, Garner will oversee the growth and success of the NE territory business in the United States & Canada.
"I'm honored to have the opportunity to take on new challenges and drive further growth for Provident," said Garner. "It's an honor to continue to serve this great industry and I look forward to contributing to Provident's success."
About Provident
Provident provides unique and innovative products to the printing industry. They are the source for all of your pressroom needs and carry a wide variety of products including doctor blades, anilox roll cleaning products, defect marking systems, anilox & plate inspection systems, and bar code verification systems. Their core group of professionals is dedicated to providing printing and packaging customers with the best service and support in the industry. Provident is the leading manufacturer and distributor of doctor blades and end seals specifically designed for flexo. Over 20 years of flexo press operation gives them direct involvement in ink metering and containment to address specific production requirements.
Media Contact
Al Jasper, Provident, 920 733 5415, ajasper@providentgrp.com
SOURCE Provident