LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAM Records has entered into a worldwide strategic distribution partnership with INGROOVES / Universal Music Group.
Founded in 2018, JAM Records has built a catalog that has amassed over 100M streams and has a full release schedule through 2021. The first official label releases under the new deal will be from artist/producer Rad Cat & artist Ely Waves.
Rad Cat is credited on tracks with acts including Blackbear, Kevin Gates, Mike Posner, T-Pain, Enrique Iglesias, and more.
Ely Waves continues his growth with previous releases, fully supported on MCN's including Promoting Sounds, Bangers Only, Masked Mortal, and picking up a solid organic following on Tik Tok.
Ingrooves built its own AI music marketing technology, launched a new global royalty account tool for independent artists and labels & was fully acquired by UMG in February 2019. Ingrooves is an industry-leading center of insights and expertise with an international presence. Combined with the successful efforts from JAM Records, this partnership will help skyrocket the development of each artist.
JAM Records focuses on finding, signing, and developing its roster of artists and offering Management, Digital Marketing, and Distribution services to Labels, Management & Artists alike, focusing on global opportunities and customized marketing strategies.
The label has seen success through radio promotions, sync licensing, gaming & sports partnerships, and strategic partnerships with Disney, Activision, Marvel, Tik Tok, and many others.
The new agreement is designed to expand the global reach and resources available to JAM Records. It will also enable them to draw on Ingrooves Marketing & Sync services for commercial support, radio promotion, and their label teams worldwide.
