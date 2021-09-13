IRVINE, Calif., Sep. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jamboree Housing Corporation has announced that Lisa Andaleon, a leader in finance and accounting for both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, has been hired as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to provide executive oversight of and strategic leadership to Jamboree's $3.2+ billion asset portfolio. In this role, Andaleon is a member of the Executive Management Team, providing dynamic financial planning, forward-thinking strategic planning, and risk management evaluations for each housing development in the nonprofit's portfolio – from pre-development through lease-up and conversion to asset management. Laura Archuleta, President and CEO of Jamboree, notes that Andaleon's breadth of experience in leading innovation initiatives, new technology implementation, and contract negotiation will be a great resource for Jamboree's future growth, building upon the company's 30 years of proven success.
"As Jamboree continues to expand across California, our need for innovative leaders also grows. Lisa brings the energy, enthusiasm, and professionalism necessary to oversee Jamboree's multi-billion-dollar asset portfolio, as well as provide unique perspective on Jamboree's overall corporate governance and administration. Her deep understanding of technology integration makes her an invaluable asset to the Jamboree team, ensuring that key technology performance metrics are utilized throughout the company."
Andaleon comes to Jamboree from the University of Southern California (USC), where she served as Director of Operations and Finance for the USC Stevens Center for Innovation, overseeing an annual budget of $33 million for the university's technology development and commercialization office. With more than 30 years of experience in finance and business administration, Andaleon brings to Jamboree an extensive background in technology transfer, finance, business development, strategic planning, and contract negotiation and administration.
An active volunteer, Andaleon currently serves on the Community Housing Works board of directors and is an active member of the Licensing Executives Society and the Association of University Technology Managers. Andaleon earned a master's degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego and a bachelor's degree in math and economics from Claremont McKenna College.
Tish Kelly rejoins Jamboree as Vice President of Housing Development. Her 15 years of affordable housing expertise includes land acquisition, entitlement, negotiation and structuring of limited partnerships, and the creation of finance structures that mitigate risk exposure. Additionally, Kelly possesses a broad depth of experience in due diligence, public agency debt financing, federal and state funding programs as well as pro forma analysis of Low income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) development.
Kelly's passion for the nonprofit's mission – to transform lives and strengthen communities – is paralleled by her multi-faceted knowledge base of the real estate industry in market-rate and affordable housing, development and finance, and the public and private sectors. She is well acquainted with Jamboree's housing development team of 12+ staff, which she'll be overseeing. "In total, Kelly has produced 1,300+ affordable housing units throughout California in her distinguished career," said Michael Massie, Chief Housing Development Officer for Jamboree, underscoring that Kelly's leadership positions Jamboree well for the continued growth of its $1.1 billion affordable housing development pipeline.
Most recently, Kelly served as Senior Director of Development for Excelerate Housing Group. Prior to that, she served as Senior Director of Finance at Jamboree and held various positions with Alliant Capital and Meta Housing Corporation. Kelly holds a master's degree in real estate development from the University of Southern California (USC) and is an accredited Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) professional and licensed California real estate broker.
ABOUT JAMBOREE: Founded in 1990, Irvine, CA-headquartered Jamboree Housing Corporation is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for working families, seniors and people with special needs. A leading community development organization, Jamboree is committed to sustaining excellence with high quality affordable housing that benefits the environment, the economy and local communities.
It currently has $1.1 billion in affordable housing projects in its development pipeline and a portfolio value of $3.2 billion that includes the development of and/or ownership interest in 10,000+ homes in more than 100 California communities. Currently, Jamboree offers resident services that foster learning, health and wellness, and community building at 34 Jamboree communities with designated staff at each location. For more information, visit jamboreehousing.com and follow Jamboree on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @JamboreeHousing.
