IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jamboree Housing Corporation recently promoted Vicky Rodriguez to the role of Vice President of Development from her previous position of Senior Director of Development. In her new role, she is responsible for overseeing the housing development department, staffing, structure and processes, and implementing Jamboree's business and strategic goals, as well as cultivating and managing internal and external partnerships. To align with Jamboree's continued growth and development of an expanding staff, Rodriguez's promotion positions her to leverage her expertise to mentor newer staff in key areas of the industry.
Michael Massie, Jamboree's Chief Housing Development Officer, underscores Rodriguez's innate ability to consistently overcome obstacles and seek solutions, helping Jamboree to grow and expand upon its 30+ years of success. "Vicky has a deep understanding of affordable housing, earned from her experience on dozens of successful developments. She routinely draws on that experience to go through, over, or around any obstacle in working to fulfill Jamboree's mission," said Massie. Rodriguez has overseen the production of 550 units of affordable housing and secured more than $150 million in funding for Jamboree projects.
Rodriguez's career in the affordable housing industry spans more than 15 years, most of which is at Jamboree. Known as Vicky Ramirez at the time, she's worked her way up through the nonprofit's ranks – holding the positions of Assistant Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and Director of Policy – and garnered extensive expertise in the funding of and legislation for affordable housing. Rodriguez is the in-house expert for one of Jamboree's largest funding sources – tax credits via the Tax Credit Allocation Committee (TCAC). Additionally, she secured one of the first loans issued by the Strategic Growth Council's Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, which provided funding for Jamboree's West Gateway Place.
Rodriguez's strong work ethic and commitment to community are also evident in her public service. A resident of Anaheim, she has served on the city's planning commission and currently serves on the Anaheim Public Utilities Board. Prior to launching her professional career in affordable housing, Rodriguez also interned with the Housing Authority for the City of Los Angeles. In 2009, Rodriguez was recognized by Multifamily Executive Magazine as an Up and Coming Young Leader while still in her twenties. She holds a bachelor's degree in history and Chicano/a studies and a master's degree in urban planning from the University of California at Los Angeles. The drive, passion, and collaborative approach Rodriguez brings to working with a variety of partners across the public and private sectors facilitate Jamboree's continued growth and ability to provide quality affordable housing to communities across California.
ABOUT JAMBOREE: Founded in 1990 and celebrating 30 years of Building for Good, Irvine, CA-headquartered Jamboree Housing Corporation is an award-winning, broad-based nonprofit housing development company that develops, acquires, renovates and manages permanently affordable rental and ownership housing throughout California for working families, seniors and people with special needs. A leading community development organization, Jamboree is committed to sustaining excellence with high quality affordable housing that benefits the environment, the economy and local communities.
It currently has $1.1 billion in affordable housing projects in its development pipeline and a portfolio value of $3.2 billion that includes the development of and/or ownership interest in 9,000+ homes in more than 96 California communities. Currently, Jamboree offers resident services that foster learning, health and wellness, and community building at 34 Jamboree communities with designated staff at each location. For more information, visit jamboreehousing.com and follow Jamboree on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @JamboreeHousing.
Media Contact
Lorraine O'Keefe, ThinkinBig Communications, +1 (949) 219-0770, lorraine@thinkinbig.com
SOURCE Jamboree Housing Corporation