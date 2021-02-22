HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc, a residential mortgage bank headquartered in Houston, Texas, recently promoted James Durham to senior vice president. Based in Auburn, AL., Durham has served as InterLinc's Southeast divisional vice president for the past seven years.
President and CEO Gene F. Thompson III says of Durham's promotion, "Mr. Durham is just starting to hit his stride as a leader. I am humbled to be a part of his blossoming career and excited to have him leading the growth execution at InterLinc Mortgage. I have a big vision for the future of this great company and its great team members, and James Durham will serve a big role in the execution of that vision."
Since 2014, Durham has overseen critical functions of his branch, including mortgage lending, recruitment, production, fulfillment, and brand recognition, while also motivating his team to achieve and surpass its goals. He has been instrumental in increasing InterLinc's growth from a few hundred million dollars to $2.6 billion. In addition, he has helped to expand the company to more than 40 branches across 22 licensed states.
Regarding his recent promotion, Durham says, "I am grateful for this next phase of my career and plan to work closely with the leadership team to make sure our business partners and our InterLinc customers are consistently receiving an "On Time and As Agreed!" experience. I also look forward to continually learning from and supporting the people I work with, as they make me want to give and do my best each and every single day."
Durham joined InterLinc with a managerial track record from nationally recognized financial institutions including Supreme Lending, Primary Capital, and SunTrust Mortgage. He holds a bachelor's degree in business and a minor in finance from Auburn University.
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage-banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 21 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available at https://interlincmortgage.com.
