BOSTON, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James M. Cote, a leading attorney in Real Estate Law in the Boston, Massachusetts, area, has joined the exclusive Haute Lawyer Network by Haute Living.
The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. James M. Cote as a member and expert in his field.
Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys. The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
ABOUT JAMES M. COTE
James M. Cote attended High School at St. John's Preparatory School in Danvers, MA, and received his Bachelor's Degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Boston College in 1987 and his Juris Doctor Degree, Cum Laude, from Boston College Law School in 1990. Following graduation from law school, Mr. Cote became associated with the law firm of Russell, Plummer & Rutherford in Boston practicing in the areas of real estate, taxation, estate planning, and probate administration.
In 1992, Mr. Cote joined the law firm of Plunkett & Plunkett in Salem where he practiced in the areas of residential and commercial real estate law, litigation and estate planning, and probate administration. In 1994, Mr. Cote, along with Daniel J. Casey, formed Cote & Casey, a general practice law firm, where he practiced in residential and commercial real estate conveyancing, family law, land use, litigation, business law, divorce and family law, and estate planning and probate administration.
On April 1, 2011, Mr. Cote formed Cote Law Offices where he continues to maintain a general and diverse practice. Mr. Cote is admitted to practice before all Massachusetts courts, the United States District Court, and the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. Mr. Cote resides with his wife and two daughters in Danvers, Massachusetts.
Visit James M. Cote's website: https://www.jcotelaw.com/
For more on James M. Cote, visit his Haute Lawyer profile: https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/member/james-m-cote/
