DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in North Carolina, recently added six new attorneys to its shareholder list.
Eminent domain attorneys Jason Campbell and Kevin Mahoney, litigation attorney J. Brett Davis, personal injury attorneys Leila Hicks and LaDonna Williams, and workers' compensation attorney Michael Roessler joined the firm's impressive leadership ranks.
"Jason, Kevin, Brett, Leila, Michael, and LaDonna are each excellent lawyers, and passionate advocates for our clients. We're very fortunate to have them on our team, and I am excited to add their voices and skills to our list of shareholders," said James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin.
After serving more than 13 years as an Assistant Attorney General for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Jason joined the firm's eminent domain practice at the NC Eminent Domain Law Firm. He has taken numerous cases to trial on behalf of the firm's clients, acting as lead attorney and arguing cases before the North Carolina Court of Appeals. He holds a political science degree from Wayne State University and earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.
Kevin has experience as a prosecutor, but chose to focus his practice in the area of eminent domain. As a Special Deputy Attorney General, he led the western office of the Attorney General in Asheville, working on eminent domain cases around the 26 westernmost counties in the state before joining the NC Eminent Domain Law firm in 2019. He holds a North Carolina real estate license and a North Carolina real estate educator's license. Kevin earned his B.A. in political science and his J.D. from Georgetown University.
Brett brought his personal injury law experience from Ohio – where he is also licensed – to the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in 2017. He's an accomplished attorney and advocate, and is passionate about his volunteer endeavors. He also has received the North Carolina Advocates for Justice Order of Service Award. He earned his B.A. in political science from Ohio University and his J.D. from the Ohio State University College of Law. He studied abroad at Oxford and the University of Wales.
Leila has broad legal experience, ranging from criminal defense and family law to Social Security Disability and workers' compensation law. It is these experiences that give her significant perspective as a personal injury attorney, a job for which she holds incredible passion and a knack for explaining complex legal concepts so that clients can understand them. She joined the firm in 2017. Leila earned B.A.s in philosophy and political science from the University of North Carolina, where she also earned her J.D.
Before joining the firm in 2015, Michael handled personal injury and workers' compensation cases. Now focused solely on the latter, he is licensed to practice in North and South Carolina and is a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in workers' compensation law. He has served as an adjunct professor of political science at Queens University, where he earned B.A.s in history and political science. He earned his J.D. from the University of North Carolina.
Since joining the firm in 2010, LaDonna has handled personal injury cases for clients, staying entirely focused on what's best for them and dedicating herself to their best interests. She previously served on the Auto Torts Executive Committee for North Carolina Advocates for Justice. LaDonna earned her B.A. in sociology from Salem College in Winston-Salem, and her J.D. from North Carolina Central University.
