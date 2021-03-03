FREDERICK, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matan Companies announced today the promotion of Jamie Minkler to the company's executive team as the new Director of Acquisitions. As the company focus shifts to expanding their footprint, Matan is putting a strong emphasis on new market developments and Progress Labs. Jamie will be contributing to the overall acquisitions strategy and his team will be charged with sourcing and evaluation of potential acquisitions.
"We are excited to transition Jamie into his new role as the Director of Acquisitions," said Mark Matan, Principal of the Matan Companies. "Over the past five years he has proven he can lead this growth effort for us."
Minkler joined Matan in 2015, initially serving as an Associate, building out Matan's Asset Management and Development report process, designing and constructing models to ensure managers had accurate and dynamic tools to manage investments at both the asset and fund-reporting level.
Prior to Matan, Jamie worked as a Financial Analyst at both B. F. Saul Company and Northmarq Capital. Jamie earned his master's degree in Professional Studies in Real Estate from Georgetown University with a concentration in Finance, and his undergraduate degree from Randolph-Macon College in History. He is active in several organizations including DC Real Estate Group, the Urban Land Institute, and Georgetown University alumni groups.
"I am looking forward to leveraging my knowledge of capital markets, financial analysis, and investor expectations to help expand our geographic focus and increase our overall acquisition efforts to better position ourselves in the market," said Jamie Minkler.
About Matan Companies
Matan Companies, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, is one of the region's premier commercial real estate services and development firms. Founded over 40 years ago on the principle of providing a comprehensive, full-service approach, the firm's current portfolio consists of over 6.5 million square feet of office/industrial assets, 4 million square feet in the development pipeline, several active residential developments, and a separate portfolio of multifamily units. The company delivers a full range of services to their real estate investors and tenants including asset and property management, leasing, and tenant services. For additional information about the Matan Companies, please visit http://www.mataninc.com
